ODUU Hatattama: WBO ‘n Hooggantoota Waraanaa PP Ajjeesise TDF fi PP Lola Jabaa Jiru OMN AGM Ethiopia

Oduu Onkoloolessa 09,2021Tarkaanfii WBO Arratiifi Haleellaa Xiyyaaraa N. Amaaraa Raawwate

WBO’n Ona Gumii Eeldalloo keessaa Nyaapha Qulleessa Uummata Waliin Gammadaa Marii

Aadan Faarax oo kadhacay tareenkii uu kirishboyga ka ahaa iyo Tigreega oo cadowgooda 1aad u aqoonsaday

The war in Northern part of the country was unlike any war where warring armies observe and respect international law and the Geneva convention for protecting occupied populations. In this war Ethiopian/Eritrean and Amhara militias have committed horrendous atrocities and crimes against humanity.The TDF are a well-disciplined army led by veterans with superior military skills, and now armed with its enemies weapons.The TDF has inflicted irreparable losses on the so-called Ethiopian National Defense Force, Afworkies undisciplined, criminal militias, and the cowardly Amhara regional militia, who whenever engage the TDF resort to fleeing instead of fighting.

A Nour Mahamud Sulub

Milishaa inspector Saliha Sami Raayyaaf sirba gadi dhiifte. Saluu teenya Kuni sirbaa miti bannatish. Come back to Qalbii

See Translation

yaa nuhiii??? Keekiyyaa Badhaadhaa – MADAQOO | *Oromo Music 2021* (Official Video