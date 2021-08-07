WBO Abdii Hegeree Oromoo Boruu

August 7, 2021

WBO Abdii Hegeree Oromoo Boruu

WBOn Gaachana sabaati hegeree oromoo muree murteessuu kan dand’u Saba ufii wajjiin
Dhugaa jirtu warri arge kunoo akkasitti WBOtti Makaman
Qeerroo fii Qarreen Qabsoo sabaatti makamuu qofatu fala

Mana baruumsa kana beektuu??

The Tigre is flying in the Amhara region. The game is starting. We don’t dig a message about the situation of Ethiopia.
Amhara’s situation is like a pig’s teeth

A conflict between the Ethiopian army and the liberation army of Oromia OLF is going on in parts of Oromia like Wollega Guji Borana and South Oromia.
The OLF referee has a strong military operation in the land of Oromo.

