WBO Abdii Hegeree Oromoo Boruu

Mana baruumsa kana beektuu??

The Tigre is flying in the Amhara region. The game is starting. We don’t dig a message about the situation of Ethiopia.

A conflict between the Ethiopian army and the liberation army of Oromia OLF is going on in parts of Oromia like Wollega Guji Borana and South Oromia.

The OLF referee has a strong military operation in the land of Oromo.