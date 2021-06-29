Washington says it will not ‘stand by in the face of horrors’ in Tigray

By Daphne Psaledakis and Doyinsola Oladipo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions from the United States if the announced cessation of hostilities does not lead to improvements in the Tigray region, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.

Robert Godec, acting assistant secretary of state for the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, said the Biden administration was far advanced in its assessment of whether to call events crimes against humanity, genocide or war crimes.

“The administration is in full agreement that horrifying atrocities are being committed in Tigray,” he told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

The former rulers of Ethiopia’s Tigray said on Monday they were back in control of the regional capital Mekelle after nearly eight months of fighting, and the government which ousted them declared an immediate unilateral ceasefire.

The developments marked a turn in a conflict that has killed thousands of people, displaced more than 2 million and pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of famine.

Godec said Washington welcomed the Ethiopian government’s decision to declare a temporary end to hostilities, but warned that the United States will watch closely to determine whether the ceasefire results in changes on the ground.

“We will not stand by in the face of horrors in Tigray,” he said, urging the Eritrean government to immediately join in the cessation of hostilities and calling for a commitment of all parties to a permanent, negotiated ceasefire in the region.

“Every effort must be made to make this ceasefire meaningful, including discussions with all parties to the conflict,” said Representative Karen Bass, who chairs the panel’s Africa subcommittee.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Greg Meeks said that if the disaster in Tigray is not abated, “we could witness one of our closest and most powerful allies in Africa march toward civil war and, eventually, a state collapse.”