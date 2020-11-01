War of words continues between Eritrea and TPLF administration.

Eritrean troops making provocative maneuvers on the border

The Egyptian army chief of staff, Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid, arrived in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on an official visit on Saturday, according to a statement released by the Egyptian Army’s Spokesperson Tamer El Refaie.

“Lieutenant General Farid was accompanied by a high-ranking delegation that includes the leaders of the main branches, heads of bodies and directors of specialized departments,” the statement read.

Farid was received upon his arrival by Lt. Gen. Muhammad Othman Al-Hussein, Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces, where an official reception ceremony and a parade of the honor guard were held.

Moreover, the national anthem of the Republic of Egypt and the State of Sudan were played.

During the visit, Farid is expected to hold many important meetings in terms of military and security cooperation, and to coordinate efforts between the armed forces of both countries in many fields.

The visit of a high-ranking Egyptian militarily delegation lead by its army chief staff Lieutenant General Farid comes just days after the US President Donald Trump has expressed fears that the Egyptians may blow up the Grand Rennaissance Hydroelectric Dam being constructed by Ethiopians along the River Nile.

This concern was raised during a phone conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok, and President Trump.

Egypt and Sudan are concerned about the impact of the $4.6bn Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on their water security.

Ethiopia begun constructing this dam in 2011 and by 2020 progress has already reached 70%. It is expected to generate more than 6,000 megawatts of electricity officials say.

The country’s nearly 115 million population, the majority of whom are not currently connected to the grid. Ethiopians consider this dam as a major catalyst for driving millions of its people out of endemic poverty.