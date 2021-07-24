Walgeyii Hawwaasaa fi WBO-OLAti. Yaa goomattuu gubadhu
Tulluu Hiyyeessaa
Oromoo ijoollee abdii kee borii kana gargaari!! Qeerroo WBOti makamuun amma!
Amma! Amma! Amma!
WBO dhiiftee morma siqqbanii waraana si hin ilaallanneti si erguuf jiran !
Maal Eeegdaa? Seenaa!!!
This is the center of Gonder city, the Amharas are just the Amhara army.
Standing in a time where the war is not far from.
There are heavy wars going on in both directions and they are located in Gonder town in the side of welqati region and the north side Adi
I have seen it all.
The hardest organisation going on in Gonder city.
