We are happy and honored to share that Chief Justice Meaza Ashenafi will be speaking at the Global Ties National Meeting in Washington, D.C. today. She will share how her International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) exchange experience has shaped her career in the Ethiopian judiciary with an audience of 1,000 people.

Throughout 2020, the U.S. Department of State is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its flagship professional exchange program, the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). The IVLP has grown to include over 225,000 alumni and continues to build vital linkages between citizens in the United States and emerging leaders throughout the world. The Chief Justice is also selected as one of the 80 “Faces of IVLP” in celebration of the 80th anniversary of this exchange program. The anniversary festivities began with a kick-off event at the National Museum of American Diplomacy that highlighted how the State Department is advancing foreign policy through the IVLP.

See the 80 alumni and how they are making a difference in the world by following the hashtag #FacesofExchange on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or by visiting https://eca.state.gov/facesofexchange throughout 2020. The IVLP continues to play a critical role in U.S. foreign policy and provides an opportunity for the next generation of leaders to gain firsthand experience in the United States.

