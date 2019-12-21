Waajjirri ABO magaalaa Buraayyuu haala ho’aan banamee jira-Lammii Beenyaa

It is a relief nobody was killed yesterday in Motta when the mob burned mosques. It is sad to hear at least 15 Gumuz people were killed by “Fano” overnight, according officials of the region.

Tough time a head for religious and ethnic minorities in Amhara region.

I hear Muslims in some places elsewhere in the country are voicing their concern through demonstrations. We all should voice our concern.

Who will go out and voice protest on behalf of dying Gumuz? They got no globalist religions to use to gather support. Abiy openly calls people who disagree with him dogs, hyenas, chaffs/weed etc.

Such dehuminizing and ugly words are not far from actually ordering killings. Biyya Oromiyaa Yaa Abiyi Nafxanya tee lali