Waa’ee Vaayrasii Koronaa/COVID-19 odeeffanno argachuuf TVn gahaa dha jechaa jiru obboloonni keenya warri balaxxage

Gaaffii:-

1. Nama meeqatu TV manaa qabaa?

2. TVn daqiiqaa meeqa meeqaan saffisaan waan kana “update” godhee dabrsaa?

3. Ibsaan TV ittiin ilaalaan baadiyyaa keessa dhiisaati magaalattu jiraa?

4. TV jala taa’aanii laalaa ooluun ni ta’aa?

5. TVn dhugaa jiru himuwoo meeqatu jira laata?

6. Yoo dhukkubichi mul’ate, TVn bilbilanii Ambulaansii waamuu?

#ShameOnYou!

Hailemariam Kebede





We are facing a health threat unlike any other in our lifetimes.

We must declare war on this virus.

That means countries have a responsibility to gear up, step up and scale up.

By implementing effective containment strategies. By activating and enhancing emergency response systems. By dramatically increasing testing capacity and care for patients. By readying hospitals, ensuring they have the space, supplies and needed personnel. And by developing life-saving medical interventions. And all of us have a responsibility, too. To follow medical advice and take simple, practical steps recommended by health authorities. #COVID19 #coronavirus UN Geneva