VIVA WBO (OLA)!! WBO zoonii Kaabaa Oromiyaa Walloo har’a eebbifamaan. Baga gammaddan

VIVA WBO(OLA)!! zoonii Kaabaa Oromiyaa Walloo har’a eebbifamaan.
Baga gammaddan
AADAA BAREEDAA AKKANAA OSOO QABNUU BILXIGINNAAN NAMAA GADI NU GOOTEE OFIIS BADUUF DEEMTI
The liberation of Oromia OLF in Garrow Military as seen in the red Eid is far from the border of Somali state OLF used to operate in limited places but now it has expanded all Oromia regions.
It’s certain that Ethiopia has a real change that will benefit from the united groups of Ababulan only.
We haven’t reached each other yet, we don’t dig a message about the situation of Ethiopia.
Worra akkanatti Irbuu seene qabsoo keessa jiran irraa waa eeggama malee Xawalwallee qabsoo Suuraa gaggeessitu irraa waa eeggachuun waan hin fakkanne!!
Injifannoon Uummaata Oromoof #WBO woliin fuuldurri keenya Bilisummaadha!!
