Viva OLA! Finca’aa sugar factory of Eastern Wallagga now falls under the control of OLA

BREAKING: Finca’aa sugar factory of Eastern Wallagga now falls under the control of #OLA

The factory produces molasses, bagasse, and ethanol as its main products in addition to other associated products such as electricity, and other agricultural products. since its establishment Finca’aa sugar factory contributed an immense economic boost for the country. It is one of the biggest and the oldest factories in Oromia. Currently, over 75% of Ethanol has been generated from Finca’aa which is used to reduce the cost of petroleum, and fuel expenditure in the country. The factory also plays a significant role in reducing unemployment in the country by creating various numbers of job opportunities.