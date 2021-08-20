Viva OLA! Finca’aa sugar factory of Eastern Wallagga now falls under the control of OLA

BREAKING: Finca’aa sugar factory of Eastern Wallagga now falls under the control of #OLA
The factory produces molasses, bagasse, and ethanol as its main products in addition to other associated products such as electricity, and other agricultural products. since its establishment Finca’aa sugar factory contributed an immense economic boost for the country. It is one of the biggest and the oldest factories in Oromia. Currently, over 75% of Ethanol has been generated from Finca’aa which is used to reduce the cost of petroleum, and fuel expenditure in the country. The factory also plays a significant role in reducing unemployment in the country by creating various numbers of job opportunities.
Viva! #OLA
Missile attacks continued Debre tabor city Ethiopia’s Tigray Conflicts: U.N Calls For Ceasefire
Booraanaa
Bulchaan Aanaa Miyoo Jaarsoo Annaa ka Yeroo darbe dargaggoo “Galgaloo waaqoo” jedhamu fuula ummataa duratti rashane hardhallee too’atamaa seeraa “Taaraa Gurra Galgaloo” Nama jedhamu ka suuraa irratti muldhatu kana halkan Mana hidhaatii baasun akkasitti rasaasaan tumanii Hospitaala ciisa.
Namoonni isa waliin gad baafamanillee ka dhabaman jiru.Dargaggoo Engineer Boruu Guyyoo Jaarsoo kan jedhamus achuma magaala Hiddii Lolaatti halkan walakkaa mana hidhaarraa poolisiin baafamee, eessa buuteen isa hin beekamne.
My Call for Guyyoo Galgaloo:-Jaarsoo Annaa aangoo irra kaasi hidhi,ta’uu baananni dhiigaa ilmaan Iyyeessaa cufaa waaliin itti gaafatamta quba qabadhu.
Kalas! We urgently call on Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International ,Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and all International Communities,The Media and others to intervene ,report or stop thisextrajudicial killings by Abiy and his bloody sucking dogs across Oromia,Ethiopia.
Madness,Brutality and Human rights abuses at the peak.Ethiopia,Land of Criminals !!
Guyo Wariyo Aba-Jirma
OMN: Turtii Miseensota Waraana Bilisummaa Oromoo duraanii wajjin
It is too sad foresee UN begging than conducting law enforcement operations!
You made so much ugly mistakes! Let alone the citizens all African are felt ashamed of you!!Mabe your last trip!
