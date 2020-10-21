Virus cases surpass 90K as schools reopen in Ethiopia

Addis Getachew Tadesse |

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

(aa)–As schools partially reopened in Ethiopia, the novel coronavirus cases in the country reached 90,490, according to the figures issued by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

In the country, at least 1,371 people have died of the virus, while 43,638 people have recovered.

Addressing a joint news conference with WHO Country Director Boureima Sambo marking the partial reopening of schools in the country on Tuesday, Minister for Health Lia Tadesse said the spread of the virus has gathered speed since September.

The minister said 14.9% of the people infected with the virus constitutes critically ill patients who need intensive care.

“The fact that the five-month COVID-19 state of emergency has been lifted and restrictions have been relaxed might have created a sense of imprudence in observing necessary care,” Lia said.

On Tuesday, the horn of Africa nation announced partial reopening of schools – 30% of schools – across the country except in the capital city of Addis Ababa where 70% of the virus caseload exists.

“The current reality is that #COVID19 will be here for some time. Decisions had to be made in light of this understanding. We cannot keep #children out of #school for longer than this, and are taking steps for safe #schoolreopening in Ethiopia,” she tweeted.

For his part, however, Sambo said schools’ reopening must be in line with the COVID-19 guidelines.

“School reopening must be done strictly adhering to #COVID19 prevention guidelines to avoid transmission. But this alone will not be sufficient unless we do the same in communities because our children, their teachers & staff live in their respective communities,” he said in a tweet.

Koronaavaayiras: Itoophiyaatti namoota Covid-19n qabaman keessaa %63 mallattoo hin qaban jedhame

Namoota Itoophiyaatti dhukkuba koronaavaayirasitiin qabaman keessaa kanneen %63 ta’an kan mallattoon dhukkuubbi irratti hin mullannee ta’uu Institiyutiin Fayyaa Hawaasa biyyattii beeksiise.

Institiyuutichi ibsa Kibxata kenneen akka himeetti, baatii Aooleessaafi Hagayyaa caalaa baayyinni namoota garmalee dhukkubsachuun mana yaalaa galan dabalaa dhufeera.

Haaluma kanaanis namoota hospitaala cisanii wallaanaman keessaa %1.4 kan ta’an kan kutaa wallaansa dhukkubsattoota garmalee dhukkubsatan keessa jiran jedheera ibsichi.

Itti-aanaan Daarektarii Institiyuutichaa Asichaaloo Abaayinaa akka jedhaniitti, Itoophiyaatti aanaalee hundattuu yoo xinnaate dhukkubsataan Covid-19 tokko gabaafameera.

Namoota biyyattii keessatti vaayirasichaan qabaman keessaa kan %57 ta’an kan umuriinsaanii waggaa 15-34 jidduutti argaman yoo ta’an, kanneen du’an keessaa ammoo kan %51.9 ta’an gaheessoota waggaa 60 ol ta’usaanii ibsichi dabaluun himeera.

Kana malees baayyinni namoota vaayirasichaan qabamuun lubbunsaanii darbanis %1.52 akka ta’u itti-aanaan Daareekitarichaa Obbo Asichaaloon dubbatan.

Haala baayyina namoonni vaayirasichaan keessatti qabamuu ilaalchisuunis Magaalaan Finfinnee, naannoon Oromiyaa, Tigraay, Amaaraa, Ummattoota Kibbaa fi Somaaleen wal dubaa duraan akka ta’e himan.

Ministirri Fayyaa biyyatti Dr Liyaa Tadasaa gama isaanitiin osoo fageenya hineeggataniifi maaskii hinkaawwatiin tajaajila kennuufi tajaajila argachuun waan saaxilamummaa vaayirasichaa dabaluuf of eeggannoo olaanaan akka taasifamuuf waamicha dabarsaniiru.

Ammallee of dagannaafi of eeggannoo taasisuun waan mulatuuf kunis dhimmi gatii nama kanfalchiisuu waan ta’eef qaamoolee hawaasaa hundi akka of eeganii akeekkachiisan.