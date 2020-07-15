Violent Reckoning for Ethiopia’s Nobel Laureate Leader

Abiy Ahmed came to power with hopes to break open Ethiopia’s one-party state, but is now accused of a power grab and brutally putting down dissent

By Nicholas Bariyo

(wsj)—Targeted killings, deadly street protests, a postponed election and rising regional tensions over control of the Nile river are destabilizing Ethiopia, posing a stern challenge to the reformist leader of Africa’s second-most populous nation just a year after he won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stunned world leaders when he ended a 20-year conflict with neighboring Eritrea and pledged to break open one of the continent’s most entrenched one-party states within months of taking office in 2018. He freed thousands…Read More