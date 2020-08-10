Violent protests have been going on in Wolaita since yesterday,

Walaayittaa: “Walaayittaan hoggantoonni keenya amma nuuf hiikamanitti qabsoo itti fufna jechaa jiru”

Update: Secretary General of Wolaita National movement (#WNM) says 9 killed and 64 injured so far in Wolaita zone in #SNNPRS. Meanwhile, Alemayehu Bawdi told state affiliated #FanaBC 10 members of Wolaita zone leadership arrested & one person killed. https://t.co/Tswpu1ObLz — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) August 10, 2020

Violent protests have been going on in Wolaita since yesterday, killing at least 9 people and over 64 are reportedly injured. The protests started after federal authority attempted to arrest members of the Wolaita zonal administration and the party’s central council representing the southern People’s Party.

The Wolaita zonal administration, academics, the army, and various sections of the Wolaita community are calling for a separate autonomy like that of Sidama.

Wolaita, is believed to be one of the communities that have been culturally Amharasized and they are now in the frontline for the struggle to safeguard an ethnic federal state and their identity, it will be difficult for the unitary block to realize their dream of a single Ethiopia with one language, culture, and one religion.