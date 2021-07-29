Violence is at the border between Sudan and Ethiopia. 12 dead Ethiopians were found in the border of Sudan. We don’t know who killed them.

Sunday a soldier was killed in Al Fashaqa in Sudan the Ethiopian Militia said.

Eritrea has flooded a lot of troops in the border of Sudan Ethiopia and Eritrea, especially Umu-hajir city.

Three civilians who are Sudanese and Ethiopian were killed in Hamdait.

Sudan said that thousands of Ethiopians who flee from Amhara region entered their country last week.

The threats that are shared in the border between Sudan and Ethiopia are afraid that Eritrea will get worse.

Sabiir ali. Ogaadenia media Gonder.