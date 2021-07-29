Violence is at the border between Sudan and Ethiopia.

July 29, 2021

Violence is at the border between Sudan and Ethiopia.

 12 dead  Ethiopians  were found in the border of Sudan. We don’t know who killed them.
Sunday a soldier was killed in Al Fashaqa in Sudan the Ethiopian Militia said.
Eritrea has flooded a lot of troops in the border of Sudan Ethiopia and Eritrea, especially Umu-hajir city.
Three civilians who are  Sudanese  and Ethiopian were killed in Hamdait.
Sudan said that thousands of Ethiopians who flee from Amhara region entered their country last week.
The threats that are shared in the border between Sudan and Ethiopia are afraid that Eritrea will get worse.
Sabiir ali. Ogaadenia media Gonder.

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.