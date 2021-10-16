Viewpoint: Why Ethiopia’s Tigray region is starving, but no famine declared

The director of Ayder Hospital, Dr Hayelom Kebede, tells how his nurses arrive at work with only a small bag of roasted grain to eat for the whole day. Their own children are malnourished. Because banks have been closed since June, staff have gone four months without salaries. Even as cash dries up, the prices of essentials shoots up.

More than 20% of displaced children were acutely malnourished in August. A recent survey reported by the UN indicated 79% of pregnant and nursing mothers were in the same state. These are levels rarely seen in modern times, comparable to the 2011 Somali famine that claimed more than 250,000 lives.

‘Famine-like conditions’

In the months after the war broke out, the data and maps provided by the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) show a steadily deteriorating humanitarian crisis, culminating in the estimate of 400,000 people being in phase five of the UN-backed Integrated food security Phase Classification (IPC) system. Phase five is “catastrophe” or, when certain criteria for the threshold of populations in specific areas are met, “famine”.

This is the basis of the oft-repeated statement that 400,000 people are in “famine-like conditions”. Meanwhile the great majority of Tigray’s six million people are in need of emergency aid.

In June, the UN activated the Famine Review Committee (FRC), an independent group of food security experts, to assess the available evidence from Tigray. Its report made projections for what would unfold over the coming months, with four possible scenarios depending on the scale of fighting and the level of humanitarian aid.

Its worst-case scenario has come to pass: the war has escalated and there is only a trickle of humanitarian aid – less than 10% of needs – along with a near-complete shutdown in the economy with banks closed and essential supplies blocked. The committee assessed the risk of full-scale famine on this scenario as “medium to high” before the end of September and “high” after that.

In its dry, technical language, the FRC report was a call for emergency action – not only a massive humanitarian aid effort but also intensified information gathering so that the agencies know what to supply, where and to whom.

Indeed the FRC devotes whole pages of recommendations to data gathering and analysis, including weekly monitoring, regular analysis updates, and another full assessment within three months.

None of this has happened. In fact, the few international aid workers permitted to travel to Tigray are not allowed to take secure communications equipment or even USB drives, and their smartphones are searched for pictures on their return.

In previous Ethiopian famines, it was journalists who broke the news. Jonathan Dimbleby reported on the “unknown famine” in 1973. A BBC crew with Michael Buerk and Mohamed Amin revealed the 1984 famine, which the then-military government was trying to conceal. Today’s government has kept all journalists out of Tigray.

Aid convoy row