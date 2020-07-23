US surpasses 4 million coronavirus infections

The United States surpassed 4 million cases of coronavirus on Thursday, amid a surge in cases, predominantly in southern and western states.

Death toll in Iran from the novel coronavirus has surged past 15,000 as 2,621 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Papua New Guinea has put out a call for emergency assistance to the WHO, fearful it might be facing widespread community transmission of the disease.

More than 15 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and at least 8.6 million people have recovered, while more than 622,000 have died – according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the updates:

Thursday, July 23

19:50 GMT – US passes 4 million coronavirus cases

(aljazeera)–The US has surpassed 4 million coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the hardest hit country in the world by the virus, with more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country.

To date, 143,800 people have died in the country after contracting the virus, according the Johns Hopkins data.

19:30 GMT – South Africa probes alleged corruption with coronavirus funds

South Africa is investigating dozens of alleged corruption cases involving theft or misappropriation of funds earmarked to fight the coronavirus pandemic, president Cyril Ramaphosa has said

A special investigating team had been set up to look into “allegations of corruption in areas such as the distribution of food parcels, social relief grants, the procurement of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies,” he said.

“At least 36 cases are currently at various stages of investigation and prosecution,” the president said in a special address to the nation.

In April, the government announced an unprecedented 500-billion-rand ($26.7-billion) economic stimulus and social relief package to cushion the impact of coronavirus. But some of those funds have been stolen, misused or relief food aid has been diverted from households in need.

18:50 GMT – South African public schools to close as cases rise over 400,000

South African public schools will close for a four-week break, with some exceptions, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation, as confirmed coronavirus cases rose over 400,000.

Ramaphosa said it was important to ensure that schools did not become sites of transmission at a time when the country’s coronavirus cases are rising at one of the fastest rates in the world.