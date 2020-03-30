Trump says peak of Covid-19 deaths in US to ‘hit in 2 weeks,’ extends social distancing guidelines until April 30

US President Donald Trump has said that nationwide coronavirus guidelines will be extended for another month, citing model data suggesting that the US should brace for the death rate to peak in two weeks.

President Trump’s Covid-19 advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has issued a dire prediction: “Millions of cases,” and “100,000 to 200,000” deaths in the US. More than 2,200 people have already died of the deadly disease in the US.