US senior military official to visit Sudan

Two-day visit by Africom’s Andrew Young is a first since removal of Khartoum from the US terror list

(Thenationalnews)–The deputy commander of the US Africa Command, Andrew Young, will arrive in Sudan on Tuesday on a two-day visit .

Sudan has gone through a leadership transition and full revamp in its relations with Washington.

A Pentagon official confirmed to The National that Mr Young, deputy to the commander for civil-military engagement at Africom, will be meeting high-level officials in Khartoum on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sudan News Agency was the first to report on the visit.

Mr Young’s trip has been in the works for months.

It will be the first visit by a US senior military official since Sudan was removed last month from the state sponsors of terrorism list after 27 years.

He is expected to meet Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Sudan’s head of state, and the country’s prime minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The visit is expected to focus on boosting Sudan’s security and defence capabilities and counterterrorism co-operation between the two countries.

Cameron Hudson, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and former chief of staff for the US special envoy to Sudan, saw the significance of the visit in its potential to establish grounds for a relationship between Africom and Khartoum.