May 27, 2021

US Senate Hearing on Ethiopia live

Ethiopia in Crisis: U.S. Strategy and Policy Response

For this hearing, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will follow guidelines developed in consultation with the Office of the Attending Physician (OAP), the Senate Sergeant at Arms, and the Senate Rules Committee to protect the health of members,witnesses, staff, and the public. This includes maintaining six-foot social distance spacing in the hearing room.

Accordingly, press seating is limited. All media must RSVP to your respective gallery to reserve a seat, and only Hill-credentialed media will be permitted to attend. 

Per CDC guidelines, press should wear a mask. Masks and other PPE, as well as sanitation supplies, will be available at the entrance to the hearing room.  

Pursuant to guidance from the CDC and OAP, Senate office buildings are currently not open to the public other than official business visitors and credentialed press at this time. Accordingly, other in-person visitors cannot be accommodated at this hearing.

DATE:Thursday, May 27, 2021TIME: 11:00 AMLOCATION:SR-301 and VideoconferencePRESIDING:Senator Menendez

Oromo Legacy Leadership And Advocacy Association – OLLAA is live

The Oromo struggle needs to be heard and media plays a major role in being the voice for the voiceless. Thank you CNN‘s Connect The World for hosting our Executive Director Seenaa Jimjimo. Truly, an individual’s reality is crafted by the stories covered by the media they consume. If the Oromo story is not covered, then it does not exist in the minds of the people who can make a difference.
We need to do more! Support our work: ollaa.org/donate
 
 
 
 

