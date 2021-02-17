US sells $200m in weapons to Egypt despite human rights abuses

The $197m sale of Raytheon-made Rolling Airframe Missiles was requested by the Egyptian navy to improve coastal defences.

(aljazeera)–The United States approved an arms sale worth nearly $200m to Egypt but vowed to press human rights issues after an American activist reported his family had been harassed.

The Biden administration – which has vowed to end support for Saudi Arabia’s offensive operations in Yemen’s devastating war and is reviewing a major jet sale to the United Arab Emirates – said it approved the sale of 168 tactical missiles to Egypt.

The $197m sale of the Raytheon-made Rolling Airframe Missiles was requested by the Egyptian navy to improve defence in coastal areas and around the Red Sea, the US Department of State said.

The department said in a statement it approved the sale, subject to congressional review, as Egypt “continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East”.

Biden has vowed a tougher stance on human rights after his predecessor Donald Trump courted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, whom he reportedly called “my favourite dictator”, in part for his cooperation with Israel.

‘Allegations of arbitrary arrest’

A lawyer for Mohamed Soltan, a US citizen who has filed a lawsuit alleging torture in Egyptian custody, said plainclothes officers raided the homes of six of his family members on Sunday, detaining two cousins.