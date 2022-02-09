US sanctions against Ethiopia takes effect today Wed, 9 February.
Office of Foreign Assets Control
31 CFR Part 550
Ethiopia Sanctions Regulations
AGENCY: Office of Foreign Assets Control, Treasury.
ACTION: Final rule.
SUMMARY: The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control
(OFAC) is adding regulations to implement a September 17, 2021 Ethiopia-related
Executive order. OFAC intends to supplement these regulations with a more
comprehensive set of regulations, which may include additional interpretive guidance and
definitions, general licenses, and other regulatory provisions.
DATES: This rule is effective [INSERT DATE OF PUBLICATION IN THE
FEDERAL REGISTER].
