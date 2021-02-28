US naval ship docks in Sudan for ‘Red Sea security’

Military partnership follows decades of US embargo on Sudan

Mohammed Amin

KHARTOUM, SUDAN

(aa)—-A US naval ship docked in the Sudanese Red Sea coastal city of Port Sudan in order to enhance maritime security in the region, the US Embassy in Sudan said on Wednesday.

The visit comes after decades of the US embargo on Sudan and aims at strengthening the military partnership between the two countries.

“The Military Sealift Command expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Carson City arrived in Port Sudan, Sudan. This is the first US Navy ship to visit Sudan in decades and highlights the willingness of the United States Armed Forces to strengthen their renewed partnership with the Sudanese Armed Forces,” the embassy statement read.

In January this year, US Africa Command’s deputy commander for civil-military engagement, Ambassador Andrew Young, and director of intelligence, Rear Admiral Heidi Berg, visited Khartoum to expand cooperative engagement.

Russia and Sudan have also signed a military agreement last December, allowing Moscow to set up a naval base on the Sudanese Red Sea territorial water.

In December last, the US has removed Sudan from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism and facilitated financial assistance to the country amid economic crisis.