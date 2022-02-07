US issues travel and security warning to its citizens in Ethiopia

The US says it may not be able to assist its nationals in Ethiopia, particularly outside Addis Ababa.

US officials have had very limited consular access to US citizens detained by Ethiopian authorities.

Two Americans were detained in Tigray in November last year and there has been no word from them.

(News24)–The United States has warned its citizens in Ethiopia and those intending to travel there that the superpower cannot guarantee their safety. In a travel advisory notice, the US Department of State said that should the situation in Ethiopia deteriorate, the government would not be able to evacuate them.

“Travel to Ethiopia remains unsafe. US citizens currently in Ethiopia who are considering whether to remain should be aware that the US Embassy is unlikely to be able to assist with departure if the security situation deteriorates and commercial travel options become unavailable,” reads the notice.

During crises, the US normally provides information on conditions in the country, such as warnings about areas of unrest, and how and where to seek help. In more severe situations, US citizens are advised to leave the immediate area, or even the country, if it is safe to do so.

“US officials have had very limited consular access to US citizens detained by Ethiopian authorities,” the Department of State said, adding that the situation was made worse by Ethiopia’s internet and telecommunications restrictions.

Last week, Ethiopia hosted the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, an area the US says “remains stable”. The US says it can only help Americans in Addis Ababa.

“The US Embassy has limited ability to provide services to US citizens outside of Addis Ababa. The Embassy remains open and able to process US passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad and can also provide repatriation loans for US citizens who may need financial assistance to return to the United States,” the department said.

Media reports in November last year noted that at least two US citizens were detained along with many Tigrayans. A hotelier and his son were detained at their home on 2 November.

There’s a long history of Americans detained in Ethiopia. On 3 November 1975, the New York Times reported that Eritrean guerrillas in Ethiopia detained four American servicemen. The conditions for their release included a halt to American aid to Ethiopia and the withdrawal of American bases from Eritrea Province.