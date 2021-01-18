US in Somalia: ‘We still need the Americans for security’

“It’s highly disturbing to us,” the hotel owner said. “We still need the Americans, particularly for security.”

Western diplomats in Mogadishu have sought to play down the significance of an abrupt White House decision to move some American special forces out of Somalia. There are thought to be around 700 US soldiers in the country. “They’ve described it themselves as not a change in policy but just a change in force posture. I think the Americans are very clearly committed to help secure Somalia for the long term,” British ambassador Ben Folder said. But a former US ambassador to Somalia, Stephen Schwartz, blasted the move as “a gratuitous public relations and operational windfall to al-Shabab”.

It’s only the American airstrikes and special forces have been hitting al-Shabab hard and slowing it down”