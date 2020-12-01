US Congress to hear evidence regarding Ethiopia’s Tigray war on Thursday
On December 3 at 2:00 Eastern, by the House Subcommittee on Africa and Human Rights will be holding a hearing on the unfolding situation in Ethiopia.
This will be an opportunity for experts and witnesses to inform the US Congress of what is taking place.
Source:Eritrea Hub
I spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister @AbiyAhmedAli today and urged a complete end to the fighting in Tigray, a start to dialogue, and free, safe, unhindered humanitarian access. It is essential to resolve the ongoing conflict and keep Ethiopia on the path to democracy.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 30, 2020
Be the first to comment