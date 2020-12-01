US Congress to hear evidence regarding Ethiopia’s Tigray war on Thursday

December 1, 2020

On December 3 at 2:00 Eastern, by the House Subcommittee on Africa and Human Rights will be holding a hearing on the unfolding situation in Ethiopia.

This will be an opportunity for experts and witnesses to inform the US Congress of what is taking place.

Source:Eritrea Hub

