URGENT!!

Open Letter to the UK, the USA Governments and The EU Countries

CC:

1.Rt. Honourable Lady, Christine Jardine (MP- Edinburgh-West) 125A St. John’s Road, Edinburgh, EH12 7SB (christine.jardine.mp@parliament.uk) 2.Rt. Honourable, Alex Cole-Hamilton (MSP), 151St, John’s Rd, Edinburgh EH12 7SL (alexcolehamilton@gmail.com) 3.European Parliament Liaison Office in Edinburgh, The Tun, 4 Jackson’s Entry, Holyrood Road, Edinburgh EH8 8PJ, (epedinburgh@europarl.europa.eu) ++ 44 (0) 131 557 7866

Subject- Your Citizens’ or Residents’ Participation in the Current Ethiopia’s Civil War- Where Crimes Against Humanity, Ethnic Cleansing, War Crimes and Genocide Are Actively Taking Place.

November 27, 2021

From Mr. Denboba Natie (UK Citizen, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK) (denbobanatie@yahoo.co.uk)

Dear Sirs/Madams

Human rights are rights we have simply because we exist as human beings thus are not granted by any state. These universal rights are inherent to us all, regardless of regional variations and any status. From the most fundamental – the right to life – to those that make life worth living are the key for the survival of mankind thus are the rights to be cherished (UNHR). The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1948 as first legal document has set out the fundamental human rights to be universally protected in its 30 articles providing the principles and building blocks of current and future human rights conventions, treaties, and other legal instruments. It is imperative therefore to assert that these are fully honoured by all nations and countries of the world- small or large.

Based on the essence of the indicated, Wests’ democracies abide by the rule of law and have got well-established institutions that independently function and safeguard these rights. The citizens of these countries are also required to defend and respect these whilst enjoying their freedom and liberty. The beauty of the western democracy therefore is that all people are equal whether be it Prime minster or a day labourer, both enjoy the same privileges as both are equal before the law.

Similarly, those people who leave their birth countries behind to relocate and live in the western countries for variety of reasons are also given the indicated rights once they start living the indicated countries. Therefore, they are equally required to fully comply with the Wests deeply entrenched human values and democratic norms. Not only they are expected to comply with these values whilst only in the Western countries; but also, they are expected to honour these when they return to their birth countries.

As an adopted UK citizen, I abide to the indicated rule of law whilst enjoying my freedom and liberty. I tirelessly worked and work to contribute to the UK’s economy since I have completed my post graduate study almost two decades ago. I learnt a great deal of UK’s values and that of the western democracies hence cherish them; whilst feeling deeply saddened and concerned about those countries falling under the spiral of civil wars and government masterminded grave violations of human rights. From the latter category is Ethiopia, my birth country that is entrenched yet in another civil war- this time by inviting other countries to wage war on own citizens since November 04, 2020.

This war is coordinated and stage-managed by the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments on Tigray people and the other federated nations of the country. The Tigray war in particular has killed and is killing tens of thousands of non-combatant civilians, totally decimated infrastructures, hospitals, clinics, heath centres, universities, factories, farmlands, and highly venerated religious places including mosques (Al-Nejash- the oldest Mosque in Africa) and churches (including Aksum Saint Zion Mary Church- the oldest Orthodox Church in Ethiopia); and internally displaced millions whilst obliging over 75, 000 to flee and cross border to Sudan where they are left without hope for their survival. Women and girls are gang-raped and left traumatised in Tigray and Oromia.

From the onset of the war, thousands of Tigray civilians were executed in Mayi-Kadra town by Amhara fanatics known as ‘Fano’ and ‘Militias’ and the Eritrean regime’s vindictive assassins. The dead bodies of hundreds of Tigray’s handcuffed or backward tied bodies of Tigray civilians were eventually thrown to the Tekeze River; and their shocking bodies were discovered in Sudan territory of the river to revolt the entire world (please see CNN’s documentary). To date the execution of the Tigray people living in and around Mayi-Kadra (West Tigray to date occupied by the Eritrean army, Amhara’s fanatic Fano and the ENDF) is intensifying.

The primary target is Tigray region that is placed under total siege and its civilians denied the necessities that are enshrined in the universal declaration of human rights since the war started.

The same calamitous situations were and are unfolding in vast Oromo region since late 2018 where civilians were air bombed to be indiscriminately executed in allegation of their support for Oromo liberation front and its army, the OLA in addition to the ground assaults. The Oromo villages are burned down to ashes- sometimes the residents are inside. The Oromo youth are often picked by the security apparatus of both Ethiopian and the Eritrean regimes’ to be summarily executed.

Furthermore, to date the war is ravaging the entire country as the government advocates violence as means of governance. The same war is declared on Agaw, Kemant peoples of northern Ethiopia and- is also decimating traditional inhabitants of Benshangul Gumuz state. This war is also displacing millions in Amhara and Afar regional states. The same regime has committed crimes against humanity on Sidama people nearly two years ago (between June 2018 and July 18, 2019) where over 247 Sidama civilians who were peacefully demanding their rights to statehood to be honoured were executed in broad day light. Hundreds of Konso and Wolayta civilians were gunned down in similar manner by the current regime who has erroneously vowed to make the unlawful killing of the civilians a history the reason why the PM has been prematurely awarded with 2019’s Nobel Peace Prize without testing his consistency and credentials. The same crime is unfolding in Ogaden Somali and Afar regional states. The country is on Fire!

Meanwhile, those who have lived and enjoyed the values of western democracy returned to Ethiopia following the beginning of the indicated war to support the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments. They are supporting the Ethiopia’s PM and his war on citizens politically, financially, professionally, and militarily.

Currently, the returnees are wearing military fatigues and joining the army in the battle front although they are the UK, USA, and EU citizens to wilfully take part with the regimes committing crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, war crimes and genocide. They are advocating for ethnic profiling of Oromo and Tigray civilians to indiscriminately round them up to take them to various concentration camps where they become the subject of brutal treatments throughout Ethiopia. Instead of transporting Western Values and democratic norms, the UK, USA and other EU countries citizens or residents are advocating violence and initiating crimes against humanity and genocide by officially declaring the need for the eradication of Tigray and Oromo peoples mainly and the rest peoples of various nations aspiring rights to self-determination under the framework of federal statehood.

From those all, the prominent once include the UK citizen, Mr Andargachew Tsige (who has left his family in the safety of the UK), Professor Berhanu Nega (who has equally left his family in the safety of the USA); Mr Tamagn Beyene (leaving his family in the safety of the USA where he lived without doing anything- but mobilising huge fund under the guise of raising money for Ethiopians using ‘go-fund-me’ as means of business -but illegally using huge sum of commission to fund his lavish lifestyle); and numerous other individuals who are currently becoming part of the crisis instead of proposing solution for the troubled country of 120 million whose subjects are left largely disillusioned.

Therefore, as the UK citizen who is also enjoying its values and as taxi payer but feeling the pain of fellow men and women subjected to harrowing sufferings; I feel morally compelled and intellectually obliged to argue that Western countries shouldn’t be allowing their citizens to be part of any government committing crimes against humanity and genocide. Left unaddressed, doing so tantamount complacency and guilt with association.

Thus, I urge the UK, the USA and EU countries to extradite the indicated and the other citizens who were given rights to the privileges of Wests’ values to be tired in their respective adopted countries; or revoke their citizenship only by allowing their family to remain in the safety of the countries they have left behind.

Finally, I humbly but sternly send my recommendation to my MP and SNP to urgently question the UK’s Home Office for its silence while its citizens are wilfully and actively involved in and engaged with the crimes against humanity and genocide in Ethiopia. I also humbly urge my MP to escalate this issue in the UK parliament once again.

I remain humbly optimistic that the UK, the USA governments, and the EU countries take this concern seriously to take an immediate action.

Sincerely Yours,

በቅርቡ የኢትዮጵያን የአሸናፊነት መዝሙር በጁንታዉ መቃብር ላይ እንዘምራለን -ወ/ሮ አዳነች አቤቤ