Urgent: China suspends entry by foreign nationals holding Chinese visas, residence permits.

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) — China Thursday night announced temporary suspension of entry by foreign nationals holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits.

In view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the world, China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals holding visas or residence permits still valid to the time of this announcement, effective from 0:00 a.m. March 28, 2020, said a statement jointly released by Chinese Foreign Ministry and the National Immigration Administration. ■