Urgent Appeal from Ethiopian Refugees for Humanitarian Protection in Yemen

Subject: Urgent appeal to seek your humanitarian protection to save us from these gross human rights violations, racial discrimination and gross neglect, even under the current situation in Yemen. Ethiopian Refugees from Yemen.

Honorable, UN Refugee Agency Offices Managers and all humanitarian NGOs partners, Please find our attached files. We have no choice more than praying your humanitarian protection to save us from these gross human rights violations. Dear, Officers please help us. we are positive of your helping hands.

Thank you very much

03/02/2020

To the head of the UNHCR, Sub-Office ADEN-Yemen

Dear, sir. Mr. Jahangir Durrani, Head of the Office

His Excellency to, U.N High Commissioner for Refugees, Geneva-Switzerland

Dear, sir. Mr. Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner, Geneva-Switzer

To Whom It May Concern / to the UNHCR delegates

To the UNHCR Representative Branch Office SANA’A-Yemen

To the UNHCR Protection Officer Sub-Office ADEN

To the INTERSOS Protection Officers ADEN-Yemen

To the UNHCR, Senior Field Coordinator -ADEN

Dear, Sir. Mr. Josiah Flomo, field coordinator

To the UNHCR protection officer Field Office KHARAZ

To the INTERSOS Offices, ADEN & AL-KHARAZ

FROM: AHMED MOHAMED ALI WADA Y & KHADIJA OTHMAN ADAM AHMED

File No: 06/36 568 Block 40 shelter 25

Al- Kharz camp Re. of YEMEN

E-mail: waday.maru@gmail.com

First, our deepest gratitude for your great importance of Human Rights, around the country and protecting the refugees with all necessary needs, however possible including durable solution for people in need. We are very pleasant to write to you this urgent appeal note hoping that you are well and happy. In addition, we pray may GOD grant you pleasure and long life; May GOD protect you wherever you are.

Subject = Urgent appeal to seek your humanitarian protection & assistances

We fled our sweet home to save our lives due to a politically based-ethnic cleansing oppression and human rights abuse by the despotic regime of our country. This has subjected us to very atrocious, inhuman, barbarous etc. treatment during the trip to and in Yemen. In addition, suffered worse with very serious threats and difficult circumstances than anyone else . We are Ethiopian refugees who are currently suffering from the different persecutions in the refugee camps desperately for many years. Every individual of the refugees came to Yemen according to a condition permit before and after 1998 .

Your Excellency,

Our main reason for praying to your kindness and writing to you this short note is mainly to seek your humanitarian protection. So that, as refugees we have no any income source without monthly ration, which WFP provided us years ago. However, we deprived monthly ration by UNHCR staffs about 2 years and 4 months. So we have no choice more than beseeching your humanitarian protection.

We are the long-term refugees. We had been in protracted displacement in Yemen, since 1998 . In addition, we have no any rights: – as refugees, we have no refugee rights . As human beings, we have no human rights . As children, we have no childhood rights . As women, we have no women rights more than 22 years in the refugee camps in Yemen . Denial, all of these rights by UNHCR, Yemen Offices against us more than two decades was upsetting us badly mentally, psychologically, physically and socially . What is the reason for denying our rights, while other refugees are enjoying their rights??????? The reason maybe because we are Oromo. We live under pressure, upsetting, abuse, mistreatment and we are hostages under weapon threat.

Ø When the Somali refugees were relocated to the new camp { Al-Kharaz } in May 2001 We, the Oromo refugees only were left there under security threatening without water, food etc. 15 June 2001 we were brought to Al-kharaz and left under the Sun where there was no’ any shadow although, it was the hot season and was on uttermost scale. Nevertheless, neglected by UNHCR. No attention was made even for the mothers and children for 7 months. However, we continued seeking asylum or International Protection .

In August 2002, we met the 9th United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees ( Mr. Ruud Lubbers ) who visited the Camp on 18/08/2002 , expressed the rejection from the Yemeni Government to host Ethiopian (Oromo) refugees like others; he said that it is responsibility of the UNHCR to protect and save such refugees within a short time. As a last single solution, January 2003 ( RSD ) interview was conducted with us, one by one (husband, wife etc. separately from each other), by the interview mission. After couple of months, we were told success of ( 75% ) and that the letter for recognition will be given soon. The remained ( 25% ) was said to be re-interviewed. While we were waiting for the result they came to us with another idea that we should be hidden under the Somali Community and registered with the government as prima-face falsely despite the Yemeni government officially, rejected to recognize or accept the Oromo Refugees Yemen. However, UNHCR is continuing its pressure against us inhumanly up to this day by different abusive policy, treatments, and now by denying us monthly ration about 2 years under such a painful situations . UNHCR Yemen office uses to do this against us by dealing with the local authority saying as if we are economic migrant in order to falsify our truthful claim just to fulfil the request from the Ethiopian tyrant into deporting us or denying us recognition, rights relevant to weed us out in Sahara desert.

We fled our home country 22 years ago to save our lives due to the gross human rights abuse by the silent killer of the TPLF regime. After 3 years in the refugee camp (with no assistance) in 2003 , the RSD interview was conducted with each of us (one by one) then notified of success (75 %) by the interview delegate. While we were waiting for refugee certification UNHCR Yemen Office changed its policy towards us on request from the Ethiopian despotic regime and arbitrarily determined our status as migrants. UNHCR Yemen office then engaged in miss leading us with what they call “Registration with the authority” in order to endanger our lives because this registration for Oromo in Yemen is un-right, untrue or non-existent. Even if this registration is rightful and adopted officially, how could we be registered with the authority while facing a such huge human rights v iolation ????? Refugees can be registered with the authority in the country of asylum only if the refugees feel protected or treated humanely without any discrimination. The right denied all the last two decades will never be granted ever.

Persons of concern to UNHCR , asylum-seekers , refugees , stateless persons , the internally displaced and returnees . UN Refugee Agency humanitarian protection is the preservation of the safety , security , dignity , and i ntegrity of people . Protection activities are authorized and regulated by four main bodies of law: – I nternational H uman R ights L aw , I nternational H umanitarian L aw , I nternational R efugee L aw and N ational L aw . Asylum seekers and refugees are protected against refoulement. All refugees have equal access to assistance without Oromo refugees in Yemen. All refugees can access a durable solution in a timely manner, except Oromo refugees in Al-kharz-Yemen . Our condition is suspended between the refusal of official recognition and UNHCR watching our suffer and inhumanity actions commit .

Ø All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. And right wherever, is a right. Everyone is entitled to all the rights, without discriminations of any kinds, such as race, skin-color and continent . So that, we are writing to you this urgent appeal letter to seek for our interview result or UNHCR refugee certificate in accordance to the law owing to the refugee right or International Refugee Law. It is right of anyone who is outside the country of his nationalit y to have a UNHCR Refugee Certificate , but we have been deprived of this right since more than two decades in Yemen . This fact has made us to come to you with this letter hoping to certify us, like any other refugees who were living in Yemen.

We have been deprived of all the afforded rights ( protection , education , wellbeing etc. in Yemen, and durable solution ) because we have been denied or deprived of our refugee status on request from the Ethiopian TPLF despotic regime because we are Oromo. So that, we have been subjected to appalling treatments (arbitrary arrestment, severe beats, extortions etc.) ceaselessly. Lots of refugees and asylum seekers were deported and killed in Ethiopia!!!??? It is a complete physical and mental torture that we have been deprived of what others, with less problem have enjoyed in addition to that the Oromo or we have been disallowed also to claim for any of the rights as a refugee, or against mistreatment!!!

Ø Yemen is where the Yemenis have been fleeing from because there is no safety and no life. But UNHCR in Yemen, instead of saving us from this intolerable situation, it has been forcing us, by intimidating us by hunger in the current situation into be registered with the authority as economic migrant in order to hide our factual reason for leaving our homeland despite there is no life and reliable safety or law .

Harsh condition of isolated area where we are living now, consequences: children and adults suffer a weakness of eyes , pains of body bones , epilepsy , hypertension , diabetes , sensitivity , skin-incineration , etc. the camp, where we suffer the life of detainees, other refugees enjoy their rights completely. We were patient desperately so many years in such human right violations.

F I suffer from the Kidney & sensitivity about 9 years , and my wife suffers from Gastric more than 19 years .

All over the last two decades we were being treated inhumanly and deprived of all the rights that any refugee must get in a country of asylum such as security, protection, educations etc. as well as durable solution as a result of ethnic prejudice because we are Oromo while, non-Oromo refugees who is allowed and given all entitlement as a refugee in Yemen has been massively given resettlement in third countries just for better change. We have been discriminated alone more excessively with no respite, deprived of either national or international protection and made to suffer from inhuman treatment (intimidation, arrestment, extortion, beating etc. with UNHCR mandates). And we have been deprived of any advocate or defender absolutely all these years.

The representatives of the Ethiopian Oromo refugees who made claims against these treatments in Yemen have been chased, threatened, even by gun by the traffickers, smugglers and police since 2004 because of fighting for the rights of the Ethiopian Refugees. UNHCR in Yemen has been persecuting on us excessively all the last two decades in the refugee camps by denying us our refugee status ( International Protection ), which is the only way for recognizing us as Ethiopian refugees according to the law owing to the refugees’ status . It also used to pressurize us to hide us under the Somali Community by forcing us into be registered as prima-facie although the government of Yemen is absolutely negative to recognize us in Yemen claiming that its acceptance for us in Yemen can spoil its relationship with Ethiopia. So that, the prolonged persecutions finally compelled us to claim our rights through the court. The court then decided that our recognitions as refugees in Yemen is only by UNHCR according to the RSD .

Since the war, everything has been destroyed that the local communities are in need of assistance as the same as us . Our situation now has become worse and more serious of being neglected even under such a horrible situation. The refugees in the camp ( Kharaz ) has been denied the monthly ration for the last two consecutive years because there are Oromo while, others has been assisted. No assistance has been provided even for vulnerable cases ( hand-cups, disability, chronic disease etc. on this contrary others has been given monthly ration and financial assistances ). The inadequate assistance, which has been provided for the local communities , has not been reaching us because Oromo is minority who lacks voice. Pressures by the deceptive policy of the previous TPLF regime over the last two decades has caused physical and psychological affects on us that we are in need of more supports and assistance as humanitarian.

What has been made against Oromos in particular in Yemen (pursuing, arresting, beating, torture, continuous extortion, sexually abusing exploitations etc. with UNHCR mandates / abduction or taking hostage on arrival, mistreatments by pulling eyes out, cutting ears, melting plastic substances on their bodies or burning them for procurement etc.) is something unprecedented in the world.

Why the results of our interviews since 2003 are refused???? Why starving punishment and cutting of all basic services are inflicted on us????? Why our nationality and traditional are changed by UNHCR implementing partners???? Why the discrimination is made on our nationality; naturalization our refugee acceptance; finding refugee rights; good treatment and provide of refugee services more than two decades as well as we applied to your offices seeking asylum for many years/since 1998????!!!!!????? What is the reason for all this discrimination all these years against us or refugees of one ethnicity in particular???!!!??? Why have we been deprived of the protection all the last two decades???!!!???? Why all this endless persecutions by UNHCR, which is mandated for protection of refugees???? Does UNHCR in Yemen work on ensuring respect to the rights of refugees in accordance with the International refugee law ???? If “yes”, how could UNHCR Yemen Office comply with the policy emanating from abusive regime like Ethiopia against human or refugee right ???? Because Oromo refugees in Yemen are deprived of refugee status, protection etc. on the request from that regime!!!?????!!! How could UNHCR Yemen office deprive families, children, or destitute refugees of food 2½ years for unreliable registration ???? Does UNHCR provide protection to a refugee whose life, right etc. is threatened??????

We fled from the death to the death. Whenever, we apply UNHCR for protection or solution as other refugees it deters us by “no solution” or procrastination although it gives the solution at the same time for the others openly.

Therefore, we have been seeking for durable solution into elsewhere save as humanitarian base. On this respect, we are writing to you this appeal letter beseeching to the UNHCR HQ and International Communities to get us rid of this situation taking into account the long-term of inhuman sufferings witch, we had been in protracted displacement in Yemen since 1998 . We are insistent to your immediate response just in bringing for these refugees a favorable and permanent solution in order to revive and recover us from the desperation or demoralizing effects of the prolonged discrimination as soon as possible in accordance with the humanitarian principles as the situation is in need for that.

To conclude, we would like to specify that we are persisting to reach one of the two demands as underwritten hoping your willingness and implement. Since too long we applied, claimed and screamed more than enough of the well-founded persecutions but all have been neglected and ignored. To claim against ill-treatment or for any right as Oromo can surely result the claimant into life-threatening situation.

We would like to excuse for puzzling you so crazily with repeatedly applications. We are writing to you this short note to bring to your attention the heavy prolonged persecutions we suffer , which is the reason to lose patience and made us use to beseech your humanitarian protection, from time to time with no rest. Because we are completely crazy with perpetual pain of the inhuman treatments that has intoxicated our senses. We have no choice more than seeking your humanitarian protection to save us from these gross human rights violations, racial discrimination and gross neglect, even under the current situations.

Lastly, we are petitioning to UNHCR Head Quarter, Amnesty International, Human rights watch and International Community to take this into considerations, we are seeking your assistance in restoring the denied protection and giving us lasting decision to extricate us from this situation as soon as possible.

Thank you very much for your humanitarian will ever be remained in cells of our hearts.

1 – AHMED MOHAMED ALI WADA Y 2 – KHADIJA OTHMAN ADAM AHMED ,

Thank you very much

07-07-2019

Applicant = Ahmed Mohamed Ali Waday

File No: 06/36586

Block 40 Shelter 25, Al–kharaz Refugee Camp

Republic of Yemen

His Excellency to the U.N High Commissioner for Refugees, Geneva-Switzerland

Dear, sir. Mr. Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner, Geneva-Switzerland

To the head of the UNHCR, Sub-Office ADEN-YEMEN

Dear, sir. Mr. Jahangir Durrani, Head of the Office

First, my deepest gratitude for your great importance of human rights all over the globe and protecting the refugees with all necessary needs including durable solution for people in need. And again, I render thank because of you are the most praise-worthy persons to be the provider of mine, whom I very much hope would survive me rapidly from these inhuman situations of different repressions by the authorities of my asylum country in cooperating with the despotic regime of my original country. Then, I am writing to you this urgent appeal letter to seek your assistance, which I very much hope would meet with your favorable response.

I am very pleasant to write to you this short note hoping that you are well and happy. And I pray may GOD grant you pleasure and long life; may GOD protect you wherever you are.

Subject = I have been focused on, followed, Criticized and pressurized extremely since many or (21)years; Iam seeking for fair treatment as equal as the others

I fled my sweet home to save my life due to a politically based-ethnic cleansing oppression and human rights abuse by the despotic authority of my country. This has subjected me to very atrocious, inhuman, barbarous etc. treatment during the trip to and in Yemen. I am an Ethiopian refugee living in the refugee Camps for the last two decades, and suffered worse with very serious threats and difficult circumstance than anyone else. I was 28 years old when I was registered as a refugee with UNHCR in 1998 , and I have become old while suffering from different types of threats, mistreatment as well as applying for protection that has never been responded. Every individual of the refugees came to Yemen according to a condition permit before and after 1998.

Your Excellency,

My main reason for beseeching to your kindness and writing to you this short note is mainly to seek your humanitarian assistance and protection, which I very much hope, would meet with your favorable response.

Dear, Sir. Honorable Mr. Jahangir Durrani, Head of the UNHCR SO-ADEN,

The reason that made me flee from my sweet home: Ethiopian (Oromo) people are oppressed, detained mistreated, killed, and hidden extremely and dispossessed their own properties by the Ethiopian regime for a long time and still acting meanwhile aggressively. Personally, I was accused to be partial of Oromo Liberation Front {OLF} and so that the authorities were searching into my home occasionally.

¬ I was a technician fixing all kinds of Radios, TVs, Receivers, etc. that everyone brings to me anything for fixing. One-day two men had brought to me, two small radios for fixing and some goods bagged with a plastic case. At midnight of this day itself, a military force came, surrounded my home and forced me to open the door. As usual, they started searching and found Telegrams, packages of letters, medicines, bullets etc. in the bagged goods case. Then, they took me to the military Camp where they tortured me badly, forcing me to confess my partiality with the rebels and that the materials, belongs to OLF and that said they decided to execute me if I do not confess. After diabolic treatments, I confessed their demand to save myself.

Ø It was Nov 8-1998 , when the story happened and I was living in Harare – Ethiopia, my house was attacked around 12:00 am by the Ethiopian army, I was arrested along with the stuff (two Telegrams, two radio operators for repair, some medicine, posting massages and pullets) belonging to the OLF was found in my house, which was left by two of my colleagues who were captured by the security and under torture, guided them to my location.

¬ I was arrested and sent to the Midaga military camp and I was interrogated and asked the source of those properties, but since I used to work fixing such tools, I denied any involvement with OLF and told the investigators, these stuff belonged to a customer whose name I don’t know and where he is willing to use it, but I was arrested and tied my hands with my legs and dangled on a high iron fence, where my head was down and legs up and started to torture my foot, until it all turned into red, without being capable to move my body.

I did not give the information they wanted to have then, I was transferred to another location inside the camp, where I was again tied 4.5 kilo of cement to my Testicles and I could not resist and asked them to untie me, so that I would tell them everything. I shouted until I become unconscious … after I got conscious, all my body was filled with urine and I felt incapable to talk. The following day, I was untied and my body was down and I was given two shots by them and I was asked again and I denied.

¬ The investigators found a letter among the substances that might be a trace to the head of the OLF, which made them call the regional director and told them their findings. I was referred to higher investigation process, but the director insisted to receive information from me by any means as soon as possible before the OLF find out I was captured. In this way, I was referred to a third place within the military camp, where I was subjected to a worse torture, a metal bar was put in my mouth to widen my mouth and then Ice was loaded to my mouth and a Coca-Cola bottle was put in my Anus and I could only breath from my ears, nose and eyes and it was very painful which made me signal them to stop the torture and I told them where these stuff were directed; the name of the head and the camp of OLF, and other useful information that I could tell.

Ø Next day around 5:00 am , I was taken by the military in 250-300 armed soldiers to guide them to the OLF camp, and we spent 10 hours. We reached there around 3:00 pm , a place called Gobelle which was far away 25 KM to the OLF camp, where we started hiking. Five were specially assigned to guard me to prevent me from escaping. The head of the military decided not to proceed until 3:30 am . The next day we reached Gola –Awara at around 9:30 am , but the OLF already knew the government supposed action in what had made to evacuate the camp. I was again beat badly for lying and misguiding them.

¬ We started to walk towards the second camp called Hadha-miti , spending all the day and could not reach. Therefore, they slept a place called Kara-Arbe and proceeded their journey around 6:00am next day towards the second camp and I was deliberately misguiding them to save more time to give the OLF a chance to evacuate the second camp.

Around 3:30pm , they run out of water and accused me of deliberate misguide and waste of time and I told them pointing to the camp location which, was not far and they also figured out some foot traces, which matched my claim and they started to distribute themselves into groups, and each group was moving together before others we reached a valley around 6:00pm , where everyone drunk water, had a rest and started to eat a sudden attack was carried by the O.L.F on the valley and they were sprayed with shells making them confuse.

Ø The attack continued for one hour and half and the five soldiers who were especially assigned to me were all injured, except one who was very close to me. I decided to escape and he shot me in the right armpit, but continued to run away. After two and half hours under the dust of bombardment, I managed to escape despite my bleeding. Finally, I hurled down, it was raining, and the weather was cold, which alleviated somehow my bloodshed.

I rested for 3 hours, and then started to walk again towards a place called Mullu reaching there around 10:00 am . I narrated my uncle, Abdi Ibro who lives in Mullu what happened to me. I was brought to a remote place where I stayed for half an hour. I was given 700 Birr to use it as a transportation to Jigjiga then proceeded to Hargesa then to Bossaso, from where onward journey to Yemen for Al-gahen Camp to seek asylum from UNHCR.

v We were suddenly collided with a strong attack that disordered them and lost their control. During that period, I ran through the forest and escaped. Lastly, I came to Somalia to save my life. In Somalia, there was very bad security deterioration that forced me again to flee to Yemen. Since Nov. 1998 , I was living in the Refugee Camps under very threatening situation owing to political status. Finally, I would like to feel that the international community, donor countries and UNHCR feel sympathy for my horrible case and my long-term chronical conditions in Yemen.

Honorable Mr. Jahangir Durrani, UNHCR Officer,

Being as an Ethiopian refugee is not a crime as I have been treated so, and / or is not something that can prevent someone from the rights to protection, or that, in which some ones are pleased and others worried as has been done against me . I have been deprived of protection and disadvantaged also from the educational opportunity as a result of the restrictive policy of the Ethiopian regime through its political relation with Yemen, which has been very bad influence on me over the last two decades.

Every mankind is entitled basically to equal rights, dignity etc. anywhere any time irrespective of ethnicity, nationality etc. as everyone, nation or group has the right to protection or to live with free, safe, and to claim against or for the rights denied and must not face any bad consequences.

On this contrary or contradiction:

Ø Ethiopian (Oromo) Refugees in personal/in individual or in general are denied of the entire rights as a refugee or as human being in Yemen. The reason is due to the harmonized and solid political relationship between Yemen and Ethiopia which is the reason for prosecuting me but with whom has the UNHCR office in Yemen agreed on prejudicing burying me alive all the last 22 years, the action that is meant to be as ethnic cleansing???!!!?

What is my sin? Is it a crime to be a refugee ????

Is it a crime to ask or Claim for the rights as a refugee ????

Is it a crime to claim for human rights as a humankind ????





