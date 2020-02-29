URGENT ACTION: OROMO OPPOSITION LEADERS AT RISK OF INTIMIDATION

(A4O, 29/02/2020) Five Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) executive committee leaders have been arrested in Addis Ababa.

Among those detained today are Gamtessa Boru, OLF economic advisor, Abdi Regassa, OLF Executive Committee member, Dr Shigut Geleta, OLF Advisory Head, Michael Boran, OLF Executive Committee member, and Kenessa Ayana, OLF CC member.

According to reliable sources, police broke into their home in Finfinnee, Oromia on Saturday 29/02/2020 and arrested them.

The house of five OLF leaders have been surrounded by security forces.

The OLF is a major political force in Oromia.

The return of mass arrests of opposition leaders and supporters is a worrying signal for opposition leaders in Ethiopia.

Just months ahead of the elections, the Abiy’s regime intensifies mass arrest and detention in Oromia.

Parts of Western Oromia have been shut off from the internet and phone services since late 2019. At a press conference in mid-January, EthioTelecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru acknowledged the shutdowns and said they were “connected to peace and security” in the area, according to the Addis Standard.

Several Ethiopian media houses have reported that OLF-Shane, the military splinter wing of the OLF, has been waging war against the government in the Kelem Wollega region.

Amnesty International has documented for decades government control over the judiciary. Mass mobilization is needed to ensure that the Ethiopian authorities allow independent monitoring of his trial to ensure that it is fair.

Via: advocacy4oromia

Oromo Rally against Ethiopian Government!

Hiriira Mormii Oromoo Biyya Sweden, magaalaa Stockholm

