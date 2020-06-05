Urban layers of political rupture: the ‘new’ politics of Addis Ababa’s megaprojects

The epicentre of Ethiopia’s political earthquake in 2018 was located in Addis Ababa. While seismic waves also struck Adama, Bahir Dar, Jijiga and Hawassa, it was the planned expansion of the capital’s boundaries in the Addis Ababa Masterplan in 2014 that prompted the first wave of popular protests. The Masterplan was the final straw of long-standing structural challenges faced by the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), the ruling coalition that had been in power since deposing the Derg in 1991. For the first time since the 2005 elections, the regime responded reactively, rather than pre-emptively, to the mass protests and subsequent international pressure. Following two states of emergency, thousands of arrests and killings, deep fissures within the ruling coalition and several months of gimgema (internal evaluation), Abiy Ahmed emerged from the disorder to the apex of Ethiopia’s political hierarchy as Prime Minister. The reforms that followed – ranging from the release of political prisoners, peace with Eritrea, an emphasis on regional integration, revision of civil society and media laws, the formation of the new ruling Prosperity Party, as well as the invitation to exiled opposition parties to participate in democratic elections (that had been slated for August 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic was declared) have been unprecedented. These political changes in Ethiopia have naturally resulted in a plethora of analysis, scholarship and grey literature on the geopolitics of the Horn and the Gulf,1 the structural challenges of managing transitions in a federal Ethiopia,2 and the stark pressures of correcting economic imbalances while facing a job-hungry youth bulge.3 This paper attempts to root its analysis of this period of political rupture by returning to the Addis Ababa Masterplan (officially known as the Structure Plan), and through it, the changing nature and politics of urban planning and city-making in Ethiopia. A unique characteristic of Addis Ababa’s urban development is that successive Ethiopian regimes have used new urban projects as material embodiments of political rupture, shifting ideologies and new priorities. Emperor Menelik built the national palace, the first gravel road, the marketplace and the national railway – all symbols of modernization. Emperor Haile Selassie’s regime, marred by the fascist Italian occupation and domestic secessionist movements, reproduced its assimilative politics in Addis Ababa through its increased number of monuments commemorating the Battle of Adwa and Yekatit 12, as well as the construction of the Lion of Judah statue and the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church.4 The Derg, as a communist military junta, restored Meskel Square for its military parades and through its ‘Land to the Tiller’ proclamation took hold of many private and imperial properties. Most recently, the EPRDF’s developmental state built Sub-Saharan Africa’s first Light-Rail Transit (LRT) system and introduced an expansive condominium social housing scheme. While these two latter projects were products of EPRDF’s pro-poor policies, they have exacerbated existing class inequalities by dislocating thousands to the periphery away from essential social services.5 Despite these unintended consequences, these material layers of the city have collapsed the country’s history into an urban bricolage of political rupture, shifting ideologies and new priorities. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration is no exception. Since coming to power, his administration has announced the construction of the 36-hectare luxury real estate complex LaGare backed by Abu-Dhabi-based Eagle Hills, as well the 56 km river-bank restoration project Beautifying Sheger. Abiy Ahmed’s two megaprojects have a particularly elitist urban aesthetic with new sources of emulation, representing a clear ideological rupture from EPRDF and its political priorities, while at the same continuing the long Ethiopian lineage of overly ambitious plans, as well as highly centralized and top-down mechanisms of delivery. The two projects serve as case studies in this paper to examine what we can learn about the new administration through its urban endeavours. While these projects are physically still in their inception phase, they are ‘historical products of economic governance and particular political situations’.6 The aim here is to provide an early commentary on the new administration’s aesthetic of development and through this analytical lens better understand the political rationale and ideological motivations at play. How can we understand Ethiopia’s political and ideological trajectory through its new urban forms? To what extent are these projects reminiscent of the image-building schemes of Abiy’s predecessors in their quest for political capital? How do these projects ‘enchant’ and capture the imaginaries of Ethiopia’s urban elite?7 To answer these questions, this paper draws on numerous strands of literature ranging from urban studies and the politics of infrastructure to the study of the Ethiopian state. As I argue in this paper, these new projects illustrate a significant ideological and material shift away from the EPRDF’s pro-poor schemes towards a new emulated urban form that focuses on luxury real estate projects and a vibrant urban tourism sector targeting domestic elites, the Ethiopian diaspora and international tourists. At the same time, the lack of inclusive consultations with local stakeholders and the highly centralized decision-making process trails the modus operandi and vanguard character of previous administrations.8 There is continuity of EPRDF’s ‘illiberal state-building’ with the imposition of these new urban megaprojects.9 Behind a rhetoric of change and inclusivity, there still remains a classic impulse towards top-down implementation in which these material projects ‘ignore essential features of any real, functioning social order’.10 An additional source of tension is the fact that both projects are intended to ‘facelift’ the city centre. Most state-driven urban megaprojects in Addis Ababa, except for the Light-Rail Transit (LRT), have been greenfield projects – their planning and construction has not been constrained as much by existing systems and infrastructures. EPRDF’s condominium housing schemes were largely constructed in the periphery of the city, although smaller complexes were also built in the city itself (most notably in Lideta). LaGare and Beautifying Sheger are being built in the city centre, where there are a multitude of existing systems, plans and stakeholders. The complexity and density of the city centre thus creates heightened challenges for both planning and implementation. As such, the projects set a dangerous precedent for the roll-out of future projects that essentially still ignore existing plans, disregard principles of inclusivity and blindside city administration officials. This research is based on several fieldwork stints in Addis Ababa between October 2018 and March 2020. Interviews were conducted with key stakeholders within the city administration and the federal government. The interviews were useful in gaining insights into the modus operandi of the planning and negotiation processes. Public speeches, posters and other visual and discursive material were valuable in understanding the political rationale and currency of these projects. This paper also draws on public documents, marketing material and sales pitches that illustrate how these projects are presented to the public, which in turn provides insights into how the regime perceives itself.11 The next section argues that top-down planning mechanisms of the state have been a resilient element of infrastructural and urban development in Ethiopia, despite political, aesthetic and ideological ruptures from one ancien régime to the next. The subsequent section illustrates how cities are useful spaces for political analysis of rupture and continuity by situating Addis Ababa’s contemporary urban dynamics within the wider literature on African urban imaginaries and ‘new cities’. The fourth section uses the LaGare megaproject as an analytical lens to explore the new administration’s shifting socio-political priorities away from pro-poor urban development towards new forms of revenue generation focused on urban elites and the diaspora. The fifth section draws on the Beautifying Sheger riverside project to understand the increased focus on urban tourism. Both of these empirical sections take a nuanced approach in analysing the continuities of top-down implementation and the resulting tensions between city planners and the political leadership. The last section concludes.

Megaprojects and development: an ‘authoritarian’ modus operandi Despite unique ideological and political discontinuities, be it the Empire’s feudalism, Derg’s communism, EPRDF’s vanguard capitalism12 or the Prosperity Party’s perceived and rhetorical liberalism, there is a de facto resilience of the Ethiopian state’s authoritarian planning character. Throughout Ethiopia’s history, centralized planning has been an operational norm that transcends ideological substance and defines the practice of reconfiguring state-society relations, often through megaprojects in the periphery and in urban centres. Top-down, state-led planning in Ethiopia dates back to the mid nineteenth century and has been recorded extensively within the Ethiopian Studies literature.13 Regassa and Korf argue that the EPRDF’s high-modernist tendencies in recent years are an emulation of Ethiopia’s imperial endeavours in the lowland peripheries.14 High-modernism ‘underpins the belief that bureaucratic enclaves of excellence and huge infrastructure projects can qualitatively reconfigure domestic-political-economic systems’.15 Haile Selassie’s Imperial regime implemented ‘high-modernist agrarian schemes’ by appropriating land from smallholders in the name of ‘transforming the country’s agriculture into modern mechanized […] large scale commercial farms’.16 In the 1980s, the Derg displayed an even more extreme version of rendering complex social realities legible through its infrastructural endeavours, most notably its villagization strategy of clustering households across the country.17 Despite its revolutionary mantra, the military junta’s investment into the Godey Agricultural Irrigation Project was also ‘engineered within the broader notions of transforming pastoralist frontiers into productive spaces’.18 Numerous scholars have highlighted the presence of high-modernist thinking in the Ethiopian state – a presence that is often practiced rather than consciously adopted and articulated.19 This modus operandi and vision of modernity, which has in recent decades shaped Ethiopia’s urban form, is thus simultaneously about ‘hard, material power but also about identity and regime legitimacy’.20 The aim here is not to collapse the unique dynamics and contextual realities of the different Ethiopian regimes into one explanatory framework, but rather highlight the continuity underpinning the mechanisms of infrastructure and urban development, despite shifts in ideology and political priority. The EPRDF’s adoption of a centralized, high-modernist state in the early 2000s is therefore a present-day manifestation of the ‘Ethiopian bureaucratic empire’.21 The Ethiopian developmental state project emerged both out of economic and political necessity. In the aftermath of the heavily contested 2005 elections, former Prime Minister Meles Zenawi emphasized that his government’s priority was the ‘conquest of poverty’ without which the country was ‘vulnerable to internal collapse and external threat’.22 It was here where the government officially articulated the ‘developmental state model’ based on a bricolage of influences ranging from the East Asian Tigers and the more recent success story of China to a Marxist-Leninist tradition within the EPRDF that adopted democratic centralism and revolutionary democracy as core tenants in its organizational structure.23 The developmental state was ‘an all-encompassing project, under which the leadership sought to unite state, party and population to form a so-called development army’, as a way of mobilizing support for the state’s big vision, but also as a way to instil its developmental discourse at the grassroots level.24 The EPRDF became an ‘illiberal state-builder’ that erected its coercive apparatus around a ‘narrow social base’, despite claiming to have the support of the ‘rural majority’.25 As such, EPRDF’s megaprojects ranging from the dams, railways and roads were negotiated, planned and rolled out by the party’s executive committee. This also became increasingly evident in urban spaces, particularly with the condominium social housing scheme and the Light-Rail Transit (LRT) system, in which the centralized federal government often times overruled the city administration.26 The vanguard party’s ideological backbone was the antithesis to inclusive decision-making involving multiple stakeholders. In many ways, the party’s eclectic ideological influences converged on an authoritarian, centralized state that saw infrastructure and urban development projects as tools of mediating the ‘relationship between citizen and the state’.27 The party’s urban schemes were based on an ideological commitment towards affordable housing and transport for city dwellers. However, these pro-poor strategies inevitably resulted in ‘ex-situ’ relocation to peri-urban areas and the dismantling of ‘social and economic neighbourhoods’.28 Since 2012, the EPRDF’s organizational Leninism and anti-politics of total consensus have faced significant challenges by less receptive, more publicly accountable and increasingly critical local elites.29 In a country characterized by ethno-linguistic and territorial fragmentation of its regional states, a centralized developmental state was inevitably going to face political challenges.30 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s ideological shift away from the traditional EPRDF vocabulary is evident. While his administration has adopted the language of inclusivity, democracy and servitude, as well as a more market-oriented economic outlook that explicitly disavows EPRDF’s developmental state model, there remains a deeply inherited, centralized drive and vanguard tendency to his new urban endeavours. Urban megaprojects like EPRDF’s social housing scheme and Light-Rail Transit system are useful to understand not only the ideological motivations and political rationale of the party in charge, but also its decision making and planning processes. It is this dual analytical lens that is applied below to understand the new administration’s largely similar modus operandi of decision-making and planning, and starkly new political project focused on the city’s elites, diaspora and tourists that provide early insights into the Prosperity Party’s larger ideological project, political trajectory and social base. This simultaneous existence of ideological rupture and operational continuity is characteristic of Ethiopian regime changes. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s urban megaprojects provide a unique lens to disentangle political process from political substance. Both LaGare and Beautifying Sheger raise complex questions about the top-down nature of urban planning, as well as cities as analytical spaces of political rupture and shifting ideologies.