#Update: The Oromia ‘ OLA Liberation Army. Three Chinese citizens who were arrested earlier this month in Wallega region have been released.
OLA has accused these three men of bee s’ of digging minerals in Wollega Region and accused these men of illegally digging mineral. The three men are called ‘mr’ he, Mr ‘ wang, mr huang, OLA ‘ transferred to, representatives from ‘ International Organization ‘ Red LCRC. They are Healthy ‘ according to OLA Speaker. Mr. Mr.. n Oda ‘ Tarbi’s are the best.
#Ethiopia: Three Chinese national whose detention was claimed by the Oromo Liberation Army, released and handed over to representatives of ICRC. Three Chinese national whose detention were claimed by the Oromo Liberation Army, #OLA since May 15, 2021 for their “involvement in mining operations around Mendi, West Wellega” are reportedly released and handed over to representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC). In OLA’s earlier statement it was indicated that “they are all in safe hands and in good health.”
The release and handover of the three Chinese citizens who were in similar claim identified as “Mr. Huang, Mr. He, and Mr. Wang” is also announced through a tweet by Odaa Tarbii, OLA’s spokesperson who earlier said the detainees in Wollega “will be released shortly” and “we have no intention of holding them as leverage.”
The release and handover notice accompanied by a picture showing “Certificate of Handover to ICRC” lists names of the three Chinese national and Ethiopian national named “Dawit” with no further description of identity.
Source: Odaa Tarbii, International Spokesperson, OLA High Command
