Update: Prime minister Abiy Ahmed appointed high officials of the government. Prime minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed Teferi Fikre to become the head of the office of the prime minister and the minister of the affairs of the government.

1. Adam Faarax – The General Conference of Construction and Democracy Center.

2. Mr. Mr. 2. Tesfaye Belgium – Government Representative of the House of Representatives.

3. Dr. Sileshi Bekele – the head of negotiations and the advisor of Cross River and the water of Renaissance

4. Dr. Legesse Tulu – Head of Communication Service.

– Dr. Mercy Debebe – Chairman of Africa Leadership Academy;

– Fisseha Yitagesu – The general manager of Ethiopian media;

As we get information from the office of the prime minister, Abdirahman Rube has been appointed as the deputy head of the Ethiopian media.

