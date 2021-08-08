Update on the War of Northern Ethiopia and Oromia !
The war that is going on in the Amhara region is spreading in the area of Gonder and the center of the Wollo region.
Ethiopia is over. I said now that Amhara and Tigre are the same. The oppression that they had on them.
The Tigres have explored Amharas, they are taking over their land every day. The war between the two sides has been flooded inside the land of Amhara.
The Oromia Liberation Army OLF and the people of Oromia are enjoying together in the big cities.
Irbuu kana tiksuuf jecha waan hin taane meeqa taane
The Central Bank of Ethiopia sent money to Mekele 1.2 million steel is an extraordinary thing.
To send money to a place that has a problem and to be said let the bananas work it is a question
