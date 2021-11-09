#Update:
Drons’ aircrafts without pilots have been bombed in Kamise town saying they have set up stations with the opposition army in Agaas. Tigray army and Oromia Army OLA said that they are going to enter Addis Ababa and the war has reached Ataye to Shewa-Robit as they are reporting to the sources that are in the office.
Ethiopian Air Force fighter airplanes have been bombing in Kamise town since yesterday and they are still bombing. The opposition fighters in Kamise said that they are going to stop the war planes.
The wars are still going on ‘fighting sides’ and the international community is still calling to stop the bullets and lead to Samin.
Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister of Ethiopia said that the democratic elected government is on the path of change which is difficult but cannot be changed. The government is always ready to work effectively with the Ethiopian friends to solve the challenges that are behind and to achieve the development goals of Ethiopia. The challenges teach us something, but they don’t stop us. Nayan, we are determined to continue the path of change. That is what Abiy Ahmed wrote on his page.
