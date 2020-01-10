University Bulehora : Barattoota ganama har’aa Rasaasaan dhayaman keessaa

#CIROO

Diinummaa BILXIGINNAA

guyyaa hardhaa uummata nagayaa , tokkuummaa oromoottif dhimamanii , waraana wallaggaatti labsamee mormuun hiriira bahuun sagalee ofii dhageesiisaa jiran irratti, WBO POOLISA oromiyaatti makamuun, hardha POLISA OROMIYAA ta’ee, Saba tajaajilu ajaja itti kennuun baratoota irrattii dhokaasi jedhaniinii jennaan akkamiitti irratti dhokaasa jechuun didnaan itti dhokaasuun ajjeesanii jiru.

#University_Bulehora

Barattoota ganama har’aa Rasaasaan dhayaman keessaa

#Buleehoraa_University Oduu Gaddaa.

Har’a Ganama Hiriira mormii irratti

Barataa Oromoo kan waggaa 5ffaa #Natnael_Mangistu kan jedhamu poolisi federalaatin Mooraa keessatti Ajjeefame. baratan 3 Rasaasaan dhayamanii hospitaala jiran.



Gadda: Barataa Naatinaa’el Mangistuu guyya har’a Amajjii 10/2020 university bule horatti ajjefame

Department Civil Engeneering

Waggaa 3ffaa barata.

Bakki irraa dhufe Dambi Dolloo, ganda 07

Akkuma Networkii Lixa Oromiyaarraa balleessanii waan jiraniif bilbila maatii argachuu hin dandeenye. Firootni isaa biyya networkiin jiru jiran dhufanii reeffa mucaa kanaa akka fudhatan dhaaman

Via: Oromia News Network – ONN

በሀዋሳ ዩኒቨርሲቲ በተማሪዎች መካከል በተነሳ ጸብ የ1 ተማሪ ሕይወት ማለፉ ተሰማ። ትናንት ምሽት በዩኒቨርሲቲው ዋና ግቢ በተከሰተው ጸብ የ1ኛ ዓመት የተፈጥሮ ሳይንስ ተማሪ መሞቱን የፕሬዝዳንቱ ጽ/ቤት ኃላፊ አቶ አየለ አዳቶ ለዶቼ ቬለ ገልጸዋል። pic.twitter.com/usfWtqWIbJ — DW Amharic (@dw_amharic) January 10, 2020

Update: Students who spoke to AS’s @MahletFasil said a third year civil engineering student was shot fatally. Dukele Adola, campus security head, confirmed the death but disputed the circumstances & the role of security forces. Univ. Pres.Dr. Chala Wata said he was in a meeting. pic.twitter.com/aJHyoIqk39 — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) January 10, 2020



PM Honoured With Equatorial Guinea’s Highest National Accolade

Addis Ababa, January 9, 2020 (FBC) -Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed has been honoured with Equatorial Guinea’s highest national accolade.

The award is in recognition for his contribution for peace at home and the African continent.

During the visit, the Prime Minister and President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo held discussion on bilateral issues of mutual concern.

They exchanged views on how to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in areas of culture and tourism.

The Prime Minister also visited the country’s oil refinery and riverside development project.

After concluding his visit to Equatorial Guinea, the Prime Minister will travel to South Africa for a two-day official state visit.

The visit aims to strengthen the diplomatic relations between the two countries and elevate their ties to a strategic level.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will meet with South African officials and Ethiopian nationals residing there.

ጠቅላይ ሚኒስትሩ እየዞረ ጎረቤት ከሚያስታርቅ ከራሱ ህዝብ ቢታረቅ ይሻለዋል!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!