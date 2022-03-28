UNHCR: Northern Ethiopia Situation – Fact sheet, February 2022

A humanitarian and protection crisis is ongoing in and around Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions since armed conflict broke out in early November 2020.

Over 953,400 internally displaced persons, refugees, returnees, and affected populations benefitted from UNHCR and partners’ protection interventions since January in northern Ethiopia.

While ensuring access to basic services, UNHCR provided 113,000 displaced individuals with core relief items in Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions since January 2022.

