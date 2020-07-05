Uneasy calm in Ethiopia after protests, official death toll doubles

July 5, 2020

The single greatest threat to peace, stability & societal cohesion in Ethiopia is the administration of the hopelessly incompetent and utterly delusional self-proclaimed “7th King” Abiy Ahmed. His increasingly centralized rule, unitarist ideological and political persuasions, excessive romanticization of history, desire to restore a non-existent former (imperial) all-inclusive greatness (at least in spirit), infantile understanding of the complexities of Ethiopia’s body politic and last-ditch bid to cling to power beyond his constitutional term are the reasons we find ourselves in yet another political turmoil. The protests triggered by the killing of iconic singer #HaacaaluuHundessaa are primarily about dignity and justice, but have also laid bare the total rejection of the Prime Minister’s inept leadership, outdated political rhetoric and backward looking nostalgic mindset. Abiy is done in Oromia and no amount of killing and military posturing will reverse that.

#OromoProtests

THE FINFINNE INTERCEPT

Alert!

The international community must take note of this: There is credible report coming from inside the government of Ethiopia of existence of plan to commit genocide on the Oromo people.

Birhanemeskel Abebe Segni

Uneasy calm in Ethiopia after protests, official death toll doubles

Dawit Endeshaw
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – More than 166 people were killed during anti-government protests in Ethiopia last week, the government said on Sunday, as the capital and other hotspots remained closely guarded by security forces and a blanket Internet shutdown entered its sixth day
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian military ride on their pick-up truck as they patrol the streets following protests in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Large protests broke out in Addis Ababa and spread to the surrounding Oromia region on Monday night after popular Oromo musician Haacaaluu Hundeessaa was shot dead by unknown gunmen in a killing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said was “an evil act”.

Haacaaluu sang in the Oromo language of Ethiopia’s biggest ethnic group. His killing tapped into grievances fuelled by decades of government repression and what the Oromo describe as their historic exclusion from political power.

The government initially said 80 people had been killed during the protests, which lasted for two days. The unrest is the deadliest since Abiy, who is Oromo, took power in 2018 with the promise of wide ranging reforms.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.