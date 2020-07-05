The single greatest threat to peace, stability & societal cohesion in Ethiopia is the administration of the hopelessly incompetent and utterly delusional self-proclaimed “7th King” Abiy Ahmed. His increasingly centralized rule, unitarist ideological and political persuasions, excessive romanticization of history, desire to restore a non-existent former (imperial) all-inclusive greatness (at least in spirit), infantile understanding of the complexities of Ethiopia’s body politic and last-ditch bid to cling to power beyond his constitutional term are the reasons we find ourselves in yet another political turmoil. The protests triggered by the killing of iconic singer #HaacaaluuHundessaa are primarily about dignity and justice, but have also laid bare the total rejection of the Prime Minister’s inept leadership, outdated political rhetoric and backward looking nostalgic mindset. Abiy is done in Oromia and no amount of killing and military posturing will reverse that.

#OromoProtests THE FINFINNE INTERCEPT Alert! The international community must take note of this: There is credible report coming from inside the government of Ethiopia of existence of plan to commit genocide on the Oromo people. Birhanemeskel Abebe Segni Uneasy calm in Ethiopia after protests, official death toll doubles ADDIS ABABA (Reuters ) – More than 166 people were killed during anti-government protests in Ethiopia last week, the government said on Sunday, as the capital and other hotspots remained closely guarded by security forces and a blanket Internet shutdown entered its sixth day