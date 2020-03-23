Uncertainty and Upheaval Related with the Coronavirus Pandemic:-The Ethiopian PM’s inadvertent Plan or Deliberate Depopulation Agenda?

By Denboba Natie (MSc-International Health)

I. Background

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause disease in animals including humans. Since they were identified, seven, including the new virus, have made the jump to humans causing flu and cold-like symptoms. Previous scientific studies show that two other coronaviruses were identified in 2003. These include, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). The indicated two types are considered to be much more severe, having killed over 1,560 people between them since 2003.

Currently spreading at unprecedented level of speed is the new virus, recently called Covid-19. This became the most virulent form of its kind. So far, Covid-19’s 20 per cent of confirmed cases have been classed as severe or critical. Since late-December 2019, over 20 per cent of hospital cases have been classed as “severe” and the current death rate varies between 0.9 per cent and 3.7 per cent depending on the location and access to good health services or hospital care.

The severity of the Coronavirus is becoming worrisome as it mutates into two strains; one of which appears to be far more aggressive than the other. Scientists have in Peking University’s School of Life Sciences and the Institute Pasteur of Shanghai, have discovered the virus has evolved into two major lineages –known as ‘L’ and ‘S’ types. The first or older ‘S-type’ considered being milder and less infectious, while the ‘L-type’ which emerged on later stage, spreads quickly and the most virulent. Currently, the latter is accounting for around 70 per cent of the cases. There are emerging evidences showing that infection with both types of lineages is also possible – although uncommon.

II. Method of Spread

Coronaviruses are common and spread through being in proximity to an infected person and inhaling droplets generated when they cough or sneeze, or touching a surface where these droplets land and then touching one’s face or nose (AEN 22/03/20 -online).

The Spread of Disease Globally Since Late-December 2019 to 22 March 2020

Country Diagnosed Death with Covid-19

China 81,397 3,265

Italy 53,578 4,825

Spain 28,572 1,753

USA 27,031 349

Germany 23,937 93

Iran 21,638 1,685

France 14,485 562

South Korea 8,897 104

UK 5,018 243

Source-UK Health bulletin March 22, 2020

III. Drastic Measures Are Required To Change the Course of Spread

The extent of Covid-19 spread is becoming worrisome if not extremely frightening. It is more so to the most countries badly affected with the virus. It has been claimed the virus has initially spread from one of the China’s regions’ port city known as Wuhan to the rest of the world. China has alerted the WHO on December 31 last year that in the indicated port city several cases of unusual pneumonia like condition occurred in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in Hubei province. From January onwards the pandemic is spreading in thunder light speed. Hundreds of countries are taking strict measures to contain and control the spread. Most of the European cities, towns and villages are turned to ghost towns as governments are taking drastic measures to contain the speared Covid-19 viruses.

IV. The Ethiopian Regime’s Confusing Approach

Ethiopia is not immune from the virus although no fatality has been recorded thus far. About 11 cases were confirmed to date (March 22, 2020). The alarming and extremely worrisome is this following:-

1. Since the beginning of last week, the Ethiopia’s PM has announced the importance of public distancing using various media outlet and further advised all peoples to avoid unnecessary gathering. Furthermore, the PM has also advised against all religious congregations throughout the country. All religious groups implemented this since the 20th of March 2020 and they are observing it to date. Absurdly enough, however, ironically, the PM orders his new party (Exclusive Prosperity Party-EPP) to hold various regional and Zone meetings throughout the country that has been implemented today (22 March 2020. It is such absurd inconsistency if not stupid-to act in such double standard at this critical time in world’s public health history. If he is planning for deliberate attack on public health to benefit from the current crisis, it must be globally condemned. The peoples of Ethiopia and world afar must agree in denouncing his double standard.

2. The methods of enforcing public sanitation and hand washing system are also under serious scrutiny for three main reasons. WHO is advising at least two meter distances whilst undertaking any activity where more than two people are involved. The Ethiopian government is advising mass handwashing campaign on various streets using temporary handwashing pipes and other devises. To show that mass is involved in handwashing exercises, three things happen at the same time whose potential consequences is dire.

These include,

a) People queue in their hundreds in crowded form with no distance between them

b) When they wash their hands they also use one pipe in their five or more with little distance between them, and

c) They use the same barrel soaps potentially serves as means and vehicle of cross contamination.

3. The Ethiopian PM is blocking contact to and from the Oromia’s Wolaga and Guji Zones where his government is blamed for committing crimes against humanity since early December 2019. In these zones all internet and telephone lines were cut off for the last over two months; and the people are left without any information that potentially enables them to protect themselves from the spread of Covid-19 viruses.

V. Conclusion

The current method the Ethiopian government is employing to contain the spread of Covid-19 is a simple joke. Proper method of controlling it must be employed. Moreover, we also urge the Ethiopia’s PM to unconditionally allow the Oromo people of the indicated zones to access the necessary information about Covid-19 pandemic and its protections. The Ethiopian PM must stop acting irresponsibly by holding double standard and using the current crisis for his political gain. All public professionals must be given the authority of devising the necessary and realistic direction for public health protection in the entire country. The guidelines that the WHO has clearly set out must be strictly followed. In the country with limited resources like Ethiopia, if people are given confusing messages, the action will be also confusing ending up with dire public health consequences.

Therefore,

1. Stop gathering people for fake political show instead advising strict public distancing

2. Stop using barrel soaps, instead use antiseptic liquid soaps in all public places

3. Stop all public gathering unless the PM is aiming for depopulation agenda in Ethiopia

4. Unconditionally allow communication access to and from both Oromia’s indicated Zones.

5. Observe Strict Social distancing….Social distancing….Social and Social distancing! This is not hoax!!

Finally, the internationally community, must keep an eye on Ethiopian regime as it uses the current crisis for its political gain at the expense of public health. The Ethiopian government is committing genocide in Oromia region. This must be globally condemned and the regime must be lobbied to allow internet and communication access to both Oromia zones.

By Denboba Natie, March 22, 2020

