UN Secretary General: Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19.

The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly.

#Sululta

“Abbas Cabsaa! Akkami harka dhiqadhaa jedhu! Nutis beekna dhiqachuun gaarii dha. Garuu bishaa malee maal godhu. Godina addaa naannoo Finfinnee aanaa Sulultaa Ganda Gorfoo kan Finfinnee irraa K.M 53 fagaatu erga bishaan qulquluun nuuraa citee waggaa 3 darbee jira. Finfinnee jala teenyee rakkoon nuu keessa jiru hamaadha. Walitti hin qabaminaa jedhu garuu bishaan lagaa warabachuuf yoo xiqqaate yeroo tokkotti nama 100 ol taanee wal dhiibnee waraabana. Egaa akkas taanee dhibee kan akkamiin of irraa ittisna. Gurra nuuf ta’i!”

Girma Gutema

Keeniyaatti lakkoofsi namoota COVID19n qabamanii 110 gale

Keeniyaatti lakkoofsi namoota vaayirasichaan qabamanii saffisaan dabalaa jira

Sa’aatiiwwan 24n dabran keessa namoota 662 vaayirasichaaf qorataman keessaa 29 pozatiiva tahuun isaanii mirkanaa’eera.

“Qeerroon Magaala Bulee Horaa hojiin tajaajila lammummaa ittisa dhibee koronaarratti hubannoo uumuu haala gaariin itti fuferra.”

Godina Arsii Aanaa Heexosaa Magaalaa Itayyaatti Gumiin Abbootii Gadaa Aanichaa Vaayirasii koronaa yeroo ammaa addunyaa raasaa jiru ilaalchisee guyyaa har’aa irraa jalqabee walitti aansuun guyyoota shaniif kadhannaa waaqayyoo kan taasifamuu fi namni kamuu mana isaa taa’ee gorsa ogeeyyii fayyaa hojii irra oolchuun akkaataa amantaa isaatiin akka kadhatu ergaa dabarsee jira.

Gumaa Qeerroo Oromiyaa gabaase.

Dábessá Gemelal

A PRAYER DURING TIMES OF COVID-19*

In this time of Covid-19, we pray:

When we are uncertain, O God of many names, help us be calm;

When information comes from all sides, correct or not, help us to discern;

When fear makes it hard to breathe, and anxiety is the order of the day, slow us down, O Lord;

Help us reach out with our hearts, when we cannot touch with our hands and hugs;

Help us to be socially connected, when we have to be socially distant;

Help us to love as perfectly as we can, knowing that ‘perfect love casts out all fear’.

For the doctors, we pray; for the nurses, we pray

For the technicians and janitors and the aides and caregivers, we pray

For the researchers and theorists,

The epidemiologists and investigators,

For those who are sick,

And those who are grieving, we pray

For all who are affected,

All around the world … we pray

For safety,

For health,

For wholeness.

May we feed the hungry, may we give drink to the thirsty,

May we clothe the naked and house those without homes;

May we walk with those who feel they are alone,

And may we do all that we can do to heal

The sick … in spite of the epidemic, in spite of the fear

Help us, O Divine Being, that we might help each other

In the love of the divine Creator,

In the name of the spiritual Healer,

That is in all and with all,

We pray.

AMEN, MAY IT BE SO.

* This prayer has been adapted from a prayer prepared by the United Church of Canada and may have to be adapted for particular faith communities.

Dábessá Gemelal

Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19. The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly.

Meanwhile, armed conflict rages on around the world.

The most vulnerable — women and children, people with disabilities, the marginalized and the displaced — pay the highest price. They are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.