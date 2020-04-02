UN Secretary General: Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19.
The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly.
“Abbas Cabsaa! Akkami harka dhiqadhaa jedhu! Nutis beekna dhiqachuun gaarii dha. Garuu bishaa malee maal godhu. Godina addaa naannoo Finfinnee aanaa Sulultaa Ganda Gorfoo kan Finfinnee irraa K.M 53 fagaatu erga bishaan qulquluun nuuraa citee waggaa 3 darbee jira. Finfinnee jala teenyee rakkoon nuu keessa jiru hamaadha. Walitti hin qabaminaa jedhu garuu bishaan lagaa warabachuuf yoo xiqqaate yeroo tokkotti nama 100 ol taanee wal dhiibnee waraabana. Egaa akkas taanee dhibee kan akkamiin of irraa ittisna. Gurra nuuf ta’i!”
Keeniyaatti lakkoofsi namoota COVID19n qabamanii 110 gale
Keeniyaatti lakkoofsi namoota vaayirasichaan qabamanii saffisaan dabalaa jira
Sa’aatiiwwan 24n dabran keessa namoota 662 vaayirasichaaf qorataman keessaa 29 pozatiiva tahuun isaanii mirkanaa’eera.
Kanumaanis biyyattiitti lakkoofsi namootaa COVID19n qabamanii 110 galeera.
Kana malees namoota koronaavaayirasiin qabamanii wallaansarra turan keessaa lama du’uunsanii ya himame.
Gabaasi keenya kallattii itti fufeera https://bbc.in/3aCMUlf
“Awwadaay itti qerroon haala kanan mannen jimaa hundati hubbaanno hawaasa keenyaaf kenna jira,”
“Qeerroon Magaala Bulee Horaa hojiin tajaajila lammummaa ittisa dhibee koronaarratti hubannoo uumuu haala gaariin itti fuferra.”
Godina Arsii Aanaa Heexosaa Magaalaa Itayyaatti Gumiin Abbootii Gadaa Aanichaa Vaayirasii koronaa yeroo ammaa addunyaa raasaa jiru ilaalchisee guyyaa har’aa irraa jalqabee walitti aansuun guyyoota shaniif kadhannaa waaqayyoo kan taasifamuu fi namni kamuu mana isaa taa’ee gorsa ogeeyyii fayyaa hojii irra oolchuun akkaataa amantaa isaatiin akka kadhatu ergaa dabarsee jira.
Gumaa Qeerroo Oromiyaa gabaase.
A PRAYER DURING TIMES OF COVID-19*
In this time of Covid-19, we pray:
When we are uncertain, O God of many names, help us be calm;
When information comes from all sides, correct or not, help us to discern;
When fear makes it hard to breathe, and anxiety is the order of the day, slow us down, O Lord;
Help us reach out with our hearts, when we cannot touch with our hands and hugs;
Help us to be socially connected, when we have to be socially distant;
Help us to love as perfectly as we can, knowing that ‘perfect love casts out all fear’.
For the doctors, we pray; for the nurses, we pray
For the technicians and janitors and the aides and caregivers, we pray
For the researchers and theorists,
The epidemiologists and investigators,
For those who are sick,
And those who are grieving, we pray
For all who are affected,
All around the world … we pray
For safety,
For health,
For wholeness.
May we feed the hungry, may we give drink to the thirsty,
May we clothe the naked and house those without homes;
May we walk with those who feel they are alone,
And may we do all that we can do to heal
The sick … in spite of the epidemic, in spite of the fear
Help us, O Divine Being, that we might help each other
In the love of the divine Creator,
In the name of the spiritual Healer,
That is in all and with all,
We pray.
AMEN, MAY IT BE SO.
* This prayer has been adapted from a prayer prepared by the United Church of Canada and may have to be adapted for particular faith communities.
Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19. The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly.
Meanwhile, armed conflict rages on around the world.
The most vulnerable — women and children, people with disabilities, the marginalized and the displaced — pay the highest price. They are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.
Let’s not forget that in war-ravaged countries, health systems have collapsed.
Health professionals, already few in number, have often been targeted. Refugees and others displaced by violent conflict are doubly vulnerable. The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war.
That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world.
– UN Secretary General,
António Guterres
To help us all stay safe, Victorian Department of Health & Human Services have translated resources on how to slow the spread of #covid19. This poster is in Oromo.
For more translated resources, visit: https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/translated-resources-coronaviru…
#covid19au #coronavirusaustralia #staysafe #stayhome #slowthespread
In poor countries, the lockdown cure could be worse than disease https://t.co/UOGN8dNQxP pic.twitter.com/56sVhxIxaL
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) April 2, 2020
Ummata keenya ammas irra deddeebinee yaadachiifna. Biyyoonni guddatan koronaa irraa waldhaananii wal fayyisuu dadhabanii guyyaa guyyaatti akka baala mukaa harca’aa jiru. Guyyaa kaleessaa qofa Ameerikaan nama 1049 du’aan dhabdeetti. Speen 923, Xaaliyaaniin 772, Ingliziin 563, Faransaay 509, biyyoonni biroonis dhibbootaan lubuu nama isaanii dhabanii oolaniiru. Biyyoonni maqaan tarraahe kun hundi warra qaroomoo jedhamu. Garuu dhibee kana irraa lubbuu wal oolchuun hangam akka itti ulfaate lakkoofsa tarrifame kana caalaa wanni nu hubachiisu hin jiru. Biyyoota duubatti hafoo akka keenyaaf dawaan guddaan tokkichi dursanii karaa dhibeen kun tamsa’u cufuu malee wanti biraa hin jiru.
Kanaafuu yaa ummata koo, waan ogeeyyiidhaan gorfamaa jirtan cimsaa hojiirra oolchaa. Lakkoofsa namoota biyyoota Awrooppaa fi Ameerikaatti dhumaa jiranii wanni dubbannuuf wal shororkeessuuf osoo hin taane hammeenya dhibee kanaa fagootti hubannee akka garaa jabaannee ofirraa eegnuuf qofa. Warra guddate kan akkas haxaawu kun nu hoo akkam nu godha laata jennee dursinee hammeenya isaa barree akka karaa itti cufnuufi. Yoo nama namarratti baratee of ittisu taaneef ammas carraa ni qabna.
Waaqayyo dhala namaaf haa araaramu!
Yaya Beshir
#Adaabbaa# Hojii boonsaadha ! Jabaadhaa!
Ammallee qaamaan baay’ee walitti hin dhiyaatinaa.
Rabbi isin haa eegu Nu hundaa haa eegu .
Be the first to comment