UN says facing critical funding shortfall to meet refugee needs in Ethiopia

July 30, 2020

UN says facing critical funding shortfall to meet refugee needs in Ethiopia

By CGTN Africa
Ethiopia, Afar Regional State: sign indicating the Barahle refugee camp of the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. Camp for refugees and Eritrea asylum seekers (Photo by: Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(africa.cgtn)–The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday said it faces a critical funding shortfall to meet the needs of refugees in Ethiopia.

The UNHCR said it received only 72.2 million U.S. dollars out of the total 385.1 million dollars required to meet the basic nutritional, education, health and accommodation needs of refugees in Ethiopia.

As of June 30, 2020, the UNHCR registered 766,563 refugees and asylum-seekers in Ethiopia, most of whom are housed in refugee camps in six regional states, it said in a monthly fact sheet.

Ethiopia now hosts the second largest refugee population in Africa, after Uganda.

Refugees in Ethiopia primarily come from Eritrea, South Sudan, Somalia and Sudan, according to Ethiopian government figures.

Conflict and drought in neighboring countries continues to force people to seek refuge in Ethiopia, which has a long tradition of hosting refugees.

Ethiopia has also in recent years hosted an increasing number of refugees fleeing conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.