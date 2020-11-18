UN humanitarian chief tells UN Security Council that UN attempts to convince Ethiopia government and other officials to let aid agencies reach 1 million and civilians in Tigray region have failed and remind them that blocking aid violates the laws of war.
As long as #Ethiopia authorities continue to block air and road access to and within #Tigray region and impose a communications blackout there, UN says “restocking warehouses with humanitarian supplies remains impossible” for UN agencies & other aid groups https://t.co/QYWbel6T0b pic.twitter.com/L0OI4aIEjX
— Gerry Simpson (@GerrySimpsonHRW) November 18, 2020
With access to the Tigray region still cut-off, @Refugees warn of dwindling supplies in Eritrean refugee camps. #Ethiopia govt claims that humanitarian disaster will be averted yet UN official describes current situation “de facto economic blockade” https://t.co/Nw9mb9UYHk
— Laetitia Bader (@LaetitiaBader) November 18, 2020
