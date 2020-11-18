UN humanitarian chief tells UN Security Council that UN attempts to convince Ethiopia government

November 18, 2020

UN humanitarian chief tells UN Security Council that UN attempts to convince Ethiopia government and other officials to let aid agencies reach 1 million and civilians in Tigray region have failed and remind them that blocking aid violates the laws of war.

