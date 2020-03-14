Ummata miliyoona 14.3 oliitu dukkana keessa nu irraa jira! Addunyaatti iyyachuufin amma…Restore communication now!!!

There are more than 14.3 million people kept incommunicado in different parts of Oromia; especially in the West & South. Break the silence: Say No to the Government’s Cruelty, Brutality and Abuse in Oromia!!

Jawar mohammed Diina Dr Abiy taheet Daniel kibrat fira tahef

DKK, namtichi lammummaan isaa kan biyya Jaappan ta’eefii dhukkubni vaayirasii koroonaa biyya kana keessatti yeroo jalqabaatiif kan irratti argame (the first detected case of disease incidence), osoo hawaasa keessaa addaan baafame hin kophoommamin dura (before being quarantined) Oromiyaa keessa bakkeewwan adda addaatti imala godhaa akka ture maddeen keenya lamaan tokko nuuf eeranii jiran. Qabatamummaa odeeffannoo kanaa karaa adda addaatiin mirkanneeffachuuf yaalii tolchaa kan jirru yoo ta’u, dubbichi dhugaa taanaan garuu Oromiyaa keessatti haala adda ta’e tokkoon xiyyeeffannaan itti kennamee irratti hojjatamuu akka qabu kan nu hubachiisu ta’a. Hojii kanarratti midiyaaleen adda addaa, waajjirri eegumsa fayyaa Oromiyaa, ministeerri eegumsa fayyaa fadaraalaa, dhaabbileen mit-mootummaa adda addaa Oromiyaa keessattis ta’ee fadaraalaarratti galmaa’anii sektara fayyaarratti hojjachaa jiran hundi waliin waltumsuudhaan (in cooperation) hojjachuu qabu.

OMN akka miidiyaa aantummaa ummataa guddaa ta'e qabu tokkotti, karaa kanaan waan danda'e hundaan, qaamolee gubbaarratti eeraman kanniin kamiinuu waliin ummata keenyaaf hojjachuufii dirqama isarraa eegamu bahuudhaaf qophii dha. Girma Gutema Anti-intellectualism is manipulated and applied by totalitarian governments to repress political dissent. During the Spanish Civil War (1936–1939) and the following dictatorship (1939–1975) of General Francisco Franco, the reactionary repression of the White Terror (1936–1945) was notably anti-intellectual, with most of the 200,000 civilians killed being the Spanish intelligentsia, the politically active teachers and academics, artists and writers of the deposed Second Spanish Republic (1931–1939). In the communist state of Democratic Kampuchea (1975–1979), the Khmer Rouge régime of Pol Pot condemned all of the non-communist intelligentsia to death in the Killing Fields. The same trend is developing under Abiy Ahmed's Ethiopia. 1 Dureeyyiin biyya keenya hedduun isaanii qaxxaamuraan sooroman malee barumsa hin qaban hedduminaan waggootan 30 darban 2 Har'a kan PP qarshii gumaache warra qaxxaamuraan duroomaa turan, ammas karaa qaxxaamuraan itti fufuu barbaadani 3 Haasaan kun isaan gammachiisuuf ykn haamilee isaanii eeguuf waan taasifame jetteetu of sobda

”Wal fakkaattiin wal barbaaddi!” jedhuu?

Biyya hayyummaa arrabsitee doofummaa faarsuun diigamte malee jaaramte addunyaa irratti hin garre. “ምሁርነት ይውደም፣ መሀይምነት ይልምለም !!” የ ብልጥግና ፓርቲ መሪ ቃል It is not about which university you went to or your academic records, what matters the most is your capacity to read and understand any scientific topic and employ it to solve problems. This lunatic PM has no capacity to learn and now he is declaring war on the academic community. Someone probably has mentioned his ”Degree” from Info-link college. What college? yeah. He used to read Wikipedia, now he has returned to Debteralogy which despises academics, focusing on myth and legend. Lunatic Abiy’s mythic tells, legendary rhetoric and fantasy politics has no limits, and that is what makes him very dangerous to the federation. Poolisiin humna Addaa jedhame haaraa leenjifame magaalota Oromiyaa baay’ee jeeqaa jira. Jaal Marroo ”qabaa” jedhamani eergamani, garuu magaalaa keessa joraa ijoolleerraa rifeensa muru, ni tumu, ni hidhu. WBOn boosona jira, magaalaa hin jiru. Dargiin hayyoota waggaa dhibbatti al tokko dhalatan meeqaatama galaafatee aangoo jabeeffate. Mallas Zeenaawiis hayyoota biyyi hiyyeettiin ciniinfattee deesse irratti duula banuudhaan aangoo isaa siileffate. Kunis daandiidhuma sanirra foqoqaa jira. Biyya abaaramtuu! Bilxiginaa collected at least 1.5 billion from the Neonaftenga and Neoliberal super rich (the one percent club). Imagine this party getting any vote from peasants in free, fair and competitive elections. These super rich people and organizations which give money to Bilxiginaa and the lunatic PM know that they will get their cash back multiplied many times, not from Bilxiginaa but from tax payers. The public loses while the likes of Abiy wants to hold on to power and these filthy rich people want to even get richer. It is great formula for both. Problem is…it would not even last till September. We will have a legitimate government voted into office by the people come September and the first thing the new government must do is take such ”donation” of money out of politics. Parties must only use money that is distributed to them by NEBE and fees from their members. Parties should also not get involved in business and media

የብልፅግና ፓርቲ ፕሬዚዳንት ዐቢይ አህመድ ንግግር በምስጋናና የገቢ መሰባሰቢያ መርሃ ግብር ላይ