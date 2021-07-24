UK Government says ” We are clear that intentional use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare is a war crime” and calls “for independent, international, investigations into allegations of human right abuses and violations, and unfettered access to Tigray.” Says it called in March for the withdrawal of Eritrean troops. What has happened more than 4 months later?

James Duddridge MP

Minister for Africa

King Charles Street

London

SW1A 2AH

23 July 2021

Dear Lord Alton,

Thank you for your correspondence of 13 April about the War in Tigray, Ethiopia.

As you are aware, we remain concerned deeply by the impact of the continued fighting

in the Tigray region, which it is clear is causing considerable suffering to the civilian

population with over 350,000 people now living in famine-like conditions.

We have consistently urged all parties to end the conflict, prioritise the protection of

civilians and allow unfettered humanitarian access.

The UK is working closely with humanitarian organisations to make sure aid reaches

civilians affected by the fighting. UK-funded aid agencies in Tigray are working hard to

deliver support in challenging circumstances, including shelter, water and healthcare.

The Foreign Secretary raised the need for unfettered humanitarian access with Prime

Minister Abiy during his visit to Ethiopia, to enable the delivery of much needed

humanitarian assistance. The UK Special Envoy for Famine Prevention and

Humanitarian Affairs, Nick Dyer, visited from 19-25 May. He called for an immediate

humanitarian ceasefire, a call joined by 20 other partners including all G7 nations. We

are clear that intentional use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare is a war

crime.

The UK has provided £47.7 million of support to people affected by the conflict in Tigray.

This is delivering critical food aid, safe drinking water, sanitation and nutritional supplies

and medical care.

We are deeply concerned about ongoing human rights abuses and violations. All parties

to the conflict must respect human rights and avoid civilian loss of life at all costs. We

continue to call for independent, international, investigations into allegations of human

right abuses and violations, and unfettered access to Tigray. The British Ambassador to

Ethiopia and I have raised the need for perpetrators of violence and human rights

abuses to be held to account with the Government of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the Office of the United Nations

High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) are conducting a joint investigation into

the human rights abuses committed by all parties in the context of the Tigray conflict.

The UK will support the OHCHR to ensure that their investigations are independent,

transparent and impartial and that those responsible for these human rights abuses are

held to account.

We are working to promote justice for survivors of sexual violence, to provide support to

survivors and children born of conflict related sexual violence and to prevent sexual

violence from occurring. In June we deployed expertise from the UK Preventing Sexual

Violence in Conflict Initiative Team of Experts.

We call for the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean forces in the Tigray region. Their

presence is fuelling the conflict and exacerbating ethnic violence. Bilaterally, we have

regularly raised our concerns with Ethiopian Ministers, making clear the overriding need

to protect civilians and adhere to International Humanitarian Law and to International

Human Rights Law. The British Ambassador continues to make clear our concern about

atrocities, most recently with the Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister in March. I met

Eritrea’s Ambassador on 16 March and pressed him on the accusations of atrocities

levelled against Eritrean forces in Tigray and called for their immediate withdrawal.

We welcome the 26 March announcement from Prime Minister Abiy that Eritrean forces

will withdraw from Tigray but have not yet seen progress – this now needs to be

delivered and verified.

The UK has been at the forefront of the international effort to de-escalate the situation in

Tigray. We welcome the unilateral ceasefire announced by the Government of Ethiopia.

All fighting needs to cease.

There can be no military solution – this conflict can only be resolved through a political settlement.

