UAE drones flying from Assab city of Eritrea are supporting Ethiopian forces in the ongoing Tigray conflict, claim Tigray leaders.

Tigray and TPLF leader Getachew Ruda today in a tweet claimed that United Arab Emirates UAVs are supporting Ethiopian forces and Assab city of Eritrea is serving as drone base for UAE drones. Meanwhile fighting between Ethiopian forces and Tigray fighters in Tigray region of Ethiopia continues unabated.