UAE dismantles Eritrea base as it pulls back after Yemen war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) —(wqow)– The United Arab Emirates is dismantling parts of a military base it runs in the East African nation of Eritrea after it pulled back from the grinding war in nearby Yemen. That’s according to satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press. The UAE built a port and expanded an airstrip in Assab beginning in September 2015. It used the facility as a base to ferry heavy weaponry and Sudanese troops into Yemen as it fought alongside a Saudi-led coalition against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels there. After it withdrew from the conflict, the satellite photos show it began shipping off its equipment and tearing down even newly built structures there.