By: Jama Farah, Horndiplomat Contributor

As handling company exercises contract rights The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has taken over the handling of Ethiopian Airlines Cargo and Mail Services, which was previously handled by Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc. A statement by Mr. Tayo Ogunbanjo, the Head, Legal Services, NAHCO on Wednesday said that the development was based on the provisions of the Standard Ground Agreement Service (SGHA) signed on October 1, 2018 between the two companies.

Ogunbanjo stated that the current SGHA agreement between NAHCO and Ethiopian Airlines is for three years. He said, “Ethiopian Airlines should ideally not have two contracts running on the same cargo handling business. Since we have an existing and bidding contract, we are simply exercising our right as stipulated in that contract.” Also commenting, Prince Saheed Lasisi, Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO PLC, said, “under Section 5 and as stated in Clauses 1.10 and 1.11 of our current contract, NAHCO is entitled to charge Export Terminal Charges to the Exporter and Import Terminal Charges to the Agent or Consignee.” According to him, consultations were made and clarifications sought before the company embarked on this takeover, carrying along all concerned parties. Giving reasons why this is happening now, Ogunbanjo, said: “on assumption of office recently, I came across this oversight while going through the company’s obligations and contracts. “As a law abiding and corporately responsible entity we choose to deal on the right side of existing and extant laws and contracts.”