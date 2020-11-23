UAE assigns AED18.4 mn to relieve Ethiopian Refugees in Sudan

ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2020 (WAM) — In line with its deep rooted commitment to extend a helping hand to support the needy people around the world, especially the refugees, and its efforts to mitigate their suffering by all means possible, the United Arab Emirates announced allocating AED18.4 million (US$5.0 million) in support of the recently arrived Ethiopian Refugees in Sudan.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, pointed out that as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the continuous follow up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the United Arab Emirates attaches great importance to the refugees issue around the world.

Emphasising that the UAE’s initiatives significantly contribute to strengthening the international efforts aiming to alleviate the suffering of the refugees and improve their livelihoods and humanitarian conditions, Sheikh Hamdan said:”This support comes in line with the UAE’s humanitarian approach of rapid response and interaction with the global crises, and its effective contributions to mitigate the suffering of the refugees around the world.”

H.H. added that this support, which will be provided through the World Food Programme, WFP, and other international organisations, will mitigate the severity of the humanitarian situation of the Ethiopian refugees in Sudan and ease their burdens, and comes in support of the efforts of the international organisations as well, commending, at the same time, the humanitarian stances of the brotherly Republic of Sudan in respect of their addressing of the refugee issues, despite their current limited capabilities and surrounding circumstances.

H.H. also asserted that the Emirati support to the Ethiopian refugees comes in line with the UAE’s solidarity with the brotherly Sudanese people, and in harmony with the UAE’s supportive stances of the refugee host-communities around the world.

“The Emirati Red Crescent will continue providing all possible support to the Sudanese people through the implementation of various humanitarian programmes and relief operations; as a contribution to alleviate the suffering of the affected people, including the refugees, particularly with the recent influx of the Ethiopian refugees into Sudan,” he added.

For his part, David Beasley, the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, said: “Once again, the UAE is stepping up as an important first responder and an invaluable partner for WFP and the work we do. This contribution will enable WFP to gear up its response and help tens of thousands of Ethiopians seeking hopefully short term refuge in neighbouring Sudan,” he added.