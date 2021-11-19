UAE Air Bridge To Ethiopia Continues Unabated – Surpassing 100 Flights
By Stijn Mitzer and Joost Oliemans based on data gathered by Gerjon
(oryxspioenk)—The Emirati air bridge that aims to keep the Ethiopian military stocked on weaponry and munitions shows no sign of abating. Since August 2021, more than 100 cargo flights from the United Arab Emirates to Ethiopia have been recorded by aircraft tracker Gerjon. [1] When also including Ethiopian Airlines cargo aircraft flying between Ethiopia and the UAE and additional flights from Iran, the total influx of armament to the war-ravaged country increases even further. [2] Though originating in countries that couldn’t be more opposed to one another, the UAE and Iran appear to have found common middle ground in delivering arms and equipment to the embattled Ethiopian military.
Although the exact contents of most of the aircrafts’ cargo can still only be guessed at, they are almost certain to contain military-grade items, with humanitarian aid instead delivered to the country’s main international airport in Addis Ababa. The UAE already delivered a large VTOL type of unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) armed with two heavy mortar rounds to the Ethiopian military in the summer of 2021, while Iran has delivered at least two Mohajer-6 UCAVs along with armament. [3] [4] In October 2021 Ethiopia also received 50 Toyota Land Cruisers equipped for basic emergency services from the UAE. [5]
The delivery of 50 Toyota Land Cruisers only accounts for the cargo content of seventeen out of 102 (confirmed) flights by Il-76s to Ethiopia. This means that the content of 84 Il-76 cargo aircraft is unaccounted for, undoubtedly consisting of various types of armament that have yet to make their public debut in Ethiopia. The arms haul is unlikely to be limited to just these flights however, as Ethiopian Airlines also launched regular cargo flights using Boeing 777 cargo aircraft to Abu Dhabi International Airport as well. [6] Rather than using the civilian cargo terminal at the airport, these aircraft taxi to the military side of the airport to be loaded away from the view of prying eyes.
In order to maintain plausible deniability, the UAE makes use of several front companies to deliver weaponry to countries where it has no official involvement. This was previously witnessed in Libya, where the UAE sought to overthrow the internationally-recognised government of Libya. [7] To deliver arms and equipment to Ethiopia, the UAE makes use of the UAE-based Fly Sky Airlines flying Il-76 cargo aircraft registered in Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan. The outside of these aircraft only show their registration numbers, lacking any additional markings that indicate their ownership by Fly Sky Airlines, further adding mystery to their operations.
Through its sheer volume and the importance of the cargo, the UAE air bridge could end up making the difference between survival or a quick defeat for the Ethiopian government. There is now evidence to suggests that additional UCAVs have recently arrived to Harar Meda air base from the UAE. Whether these and other armament are enough to ultimately secure the Ethiopian government a victory is unknown, but if this does end up being the case it’s certain that it’s in no small part to the staunch support of the UAE.
The UAE is an Arab Feudal Fiefdom which has long disgraced its people by willingly becoming an errand boy for whichever World Power holds a stick over the head of its ruling class Sheiks! No surprise there!
The sad part is the Oromo people and the people of Tigray HAVE NO CREDIBLE POWER in the world, bar Norway, to speak on their behalf, or take issues with their butchery, by an ethno-racist Amhara Settler Ethiopian State getting armed by the likes of the UAE & Turkey to kill its own citizens in an open war it declared on them!
We the Oromo people and the people of Tigray will remember this shameful silence by the Europeans and the Americans for a long time to come!
In fact, the United States is encouraging the involvement by the UAE; because this Administration wants the Oromo Liberation Army to be defeated, so it can maintain and sustain Ethiopia as is; for the foreseeable future! One would think that this “progressive” Administration would have learned something from its debacle in Afghanistan, where it could not defeat a 7th century Medieval Guerrilla force of less than 80K with all its sophisticated weapons of war!
The UAE could arm the brutal ethno-racist Amhara Ethiopian State all it wants, but the notion that the Oromo will go back to being ruled over by a racist Amhara elite class is a farce, AND it will remain as such, for as long as the Oromo people exist on Earth! For every Oromo fighter martyred in our just struggle for Liberty and Sovereignty, there are 100s lining up to join the armed struggle! It is a folly of gargantuan proportions to think that any power can sustain and maintain the Empire state of Ethiopia as is! Like all Empires before it, Ethiopia will soon DISAPPEAR into a garbage bin of History!
There is no power on Earth which can block the birth of an Independent and Sovereign Oromo republic in perpetuity! Temporary setbacks, if and when they occur, will not cow the Oromo people into submission!
We stand with our Oromo Liberation Army today AND til the end!
Victory to the Oromo People!
Onward to an Independent and Sovereign Oromo Republic!