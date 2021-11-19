UAE Air Bridge To Ethiopia Continues Unabated – Surpassing 100 Flights

Although the exact contents of most of the aircrafts’ cargo can still only be guessed at, they are almost certain to contain military-grade items, with humanitarian aid instead delivered to the country’s main international airport in Addis Ababa. The UAE already delivered a large VTOL type of unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) armed with two heavy mortar rounds to the Ethiopian military in the summer of 2021, while Iran has delivered at least two Mohajer-6 UCAVs along with armament. [3] [4] In October 2021 Ethiopia also received 50 Toyota Land Cruisers equipped for basic emergency services from the UAE. [5]

The delivery of 50 Toyota Land Cruisers only accounts for the cargo content of seventeen out of 102 (confirmed) flights by Il-76s to Ethiopia. This means that the content of 84 Il-76 cargo aircraft is unaccounted for, undoubtedly consisting of various types of armament that have yet to make their public debut in Ethiopia. The arms haul is unlikely to be limited to just these flights however, as Ethiopian Airlines also launched regular cargo flights using Boeing 777 cargo aircraft to Abu Dhabi International Airport as well. [6] Rather than using the civilian cargo terminal at the airport, these aircraft taxi to the military side of the airport to be loaded away from the view of prying eyes.

In order to maintain plausible deniability, the UAE makes use of several front companies to deliver weaponry to countries where it has no official involvement. This was previously witnessed in Libya, where the UAE sought to overthrow the internationally-recognised government of Libya. [7] To deliver arms and equipment to Ethiopia, the UAE makes use of the UAE-based Fly Sky Airlines flying Il-76 cargo aircraft registered in Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan. The outside of these aircraft only show their registration numbers, lacking any additional markings that indicate their ownership by Fly Sky Airlines, further adding mystery to their operations.