U.S. warns against term extension, urges consensus among Somali leaders

MOGADISHU (HOL) – No term extension in Somalia, the U.S ambassador to Somalia Donald Yamamoto has said calling for consensus in the upcoming talks in Dhusamareb.

(hiiraan)–A tweet from the U.S embassy in Mogadishu noted an agreed electoral model should be based on wide consultations from Somalis across the political spectrum.

“The U.S embassy in Somalia is earnestly waiting for Dhusamareb 3 meeting results,” Yamamoto.

“The need for wide spread consultations & genuine compromise is key. The election model needs broad based support from FGS, FMS, Parliament, and other stakeholders. Timely elections, no mandate extensions.”

The ambassador’s remarks come ahead of the crucial talks set to kick of this Saturday in Dhusamareb.

Constitutional Affairs Minister Hassan Jamah confirmed the meeting Thursday allaying fears it had been postponed as reported by a section of the media.

There have been fears the mandate of the current government could be extended owing to failure by the country’s leadership to finalize on preparations for the elections. The current government’s term runs out by close of the year.

The Dhusamareb 3 talks are expected to bring together leaders from the Federal Government, Federal Member States and political parties to agree on an electoral model to be deployed in the upcoming polls.