U.S. troops injured in ISIS attacks on Kabul airport

August 26, 2021

The number of casualties is unclear.

Evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. | Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

(politico)—Multiple U.S. troops were injured when two explosions shook the area outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in rapid succession this morning, where the United States and NATO allies had been evacuating thousands of people from the city, according to four U.S. officials with knowledge of the situation.

“Initial reports suggest four or more US service personnel may have been injured or killed in the explosion at HKIA,” according to a sensitive-but-unclassified State Department alert viewed by POLITICO.

By LARA SELIGMANALEXANDER WARDDANIEL LIPPMANPAUL MCLEARY and ANDREW DESIDERIO

